Weekly prices of Azerbaijan's oil for Feb. 24-28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $55.44 per barrel on Feb. 24-28, or $5.87 less than the previous week,Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $57.59 per barrel, while the lowest price was $51.98 per barrel.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $49.64 per barrel, which is $6.63 less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $52.34 per barrel and the lowest price was $45.94 per barrel on Feb. 24-28.

Average price of Brent Dated was $53.97 per barrel on Feb. 24-28 or $4.72 less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $56.17 per barrel and the lowest price was $50.49 during the reporting period.

