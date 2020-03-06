Azerbaijan's SOCAR to send three batches of oil to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR will send three batches of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus by tankers with a total volume of 250,000 tons, Alexander Tishchenko, Spokesperson of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern), told Trend.

The spokesperson noted that the first batch of 90,000 tons of Azeri LT (light oil) was shipped on the night of March 5.

Spokesperson added that Socar Trading will deliver another tanker with Azerbaijan’s Urals oil in the amount of 80,000 tons to the Ukrainian Port of Odessa from the Russian Black Sea Port of Novorossiysk and one more tanker with Azeri LT (light oil) with the same volume from the Georgian Port of Supsa during March 2020.

“Shipment of the third batch is planned at the end of March,” Tishchenko said.

On March 5-6, SOCAR sent first batch of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim Concern from the Turkish Port of Ceyhan, and the second batch tanker is scheduled for shipment from Port of Supsa on March 20.

Belneftekhim spokesperson Alexander Tishchenko said earlier that SOCAR will send two oil tankers to Belarus with the volume of 160,000 tons to the Odessa port in March, with its further transportation via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

---

