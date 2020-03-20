Georgia increases electricity consumption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20

By Tamilla Mammadova

Electricity consumption in Georgia in February increased by 9.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 149.23 million kWh, Trend reports citing the Electricity System Commercial Operator of Georgia (ESCO).

According to ESCO, electricity consumption by cryptocurrency factories and manufacturers increased by 57.6 percent.

In the reporting period, Tbilisi consumed 8.5 percent more electricity than in the same period last year. As for other regions of Georgia, on the contrary, consumption decreased by 12.7 percent.

Reportedly, in February, electricity imports to Georgia increased by 119 percent to 312.03 million kWh.

During this period, 132.617 million kWh of electricity was received from Russia, and 179.42 million from Azerbaijan.

As for export, 0.5 million kWh of electricity was sold from Georgia in February.

Since 2006, the Electricity System Commercial Operator of Georgia has been providing stability to the Georgian electric power sector, uninterrupted electricity supply to the country and active development of the Georgian energy system. ESCO started its activities in 2006 on the basis of amendments to the Law of Georgia on Electricity and Natural Gas.

