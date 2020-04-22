Azerbaijan offers oil producers outside OPEC+ to make commitments

Oil&Gas 22 April 2020 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan offers oil producers outside OPEC+ to make commitments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has attended the informal video conference with the participation of several OPEC+ countries, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the current state of the world oil market and the implementation of commitments since May have been discussed at the conference.

During the discussions, Shahbazov called on other oil producers outside the OPEC+ format to make commitments.

OPEC+ is fulfilling a historic mission and has made relevant commitments. Now oil producers outside the OPEC+ should actively join the process and take their commitments, the minister said.

This time, quotas on the limitation of oil production by OPEC and non-OPEC countries concern only the production volume of crude oil, the volumes of condensate are not taken into account in these obligations.

The daily production of crude oil in Azerbaijan amounted to 718,000 barrels in October 2018. Azerbaijan’s obligations envisage the reduction of daily crude oil production in May-June by 23 percent – 164,000 barrels, in July-December - by 18 percent – 131,000 barrels, from January 2021 through April 2022 by 14 percent – 98,000 barrels.

In accordance with its obligations, Azerbaijan must maintain daily crude oil production in May-June 2020 at the level of 554,000 barrels, in July-December – 587,000 barrels, from January 2021 through April 2022 – 620,000 barrels.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to continue negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to continue negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible
Video-conference between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off (PHOTO)
Video-conference between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on April 22 Finance 10:03
Oil price crash has little effect on Iran Oil&Gas 10:02
Oil prices tumble on demand collapse, Brent at 1999 lows Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 22 Finance 09:51
Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics in country as of April 22 Uzbekistan 09:50
Iranian currency rates for April 22 Finance 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijan offers oil producers outside OPEC+ to make commitments Oil&Gas 09:31
Uzbekistan to expand its fishing industry Business 09:27
Uzbekistan to cooperate with Malaysia's largest Internet provider ICT 09:04
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694 Europe 08:49
China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator Transport 08:10
Japan's Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairs Other News 07:32
48 killed in DR Congo heavy rain Other News 06:45
Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio ICT 05:56
China says Australia parroting Trump with coronavirus criticism Other News 05:11
North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages Other News 04:24
Portugal announces 25-mln-euro measures for virus-hit startups Europe 03:32
COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 6,723 Other News 02:43
U.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout Finance 01:58
US’ TAC Intl. Filmfest. to host two Iranian documentaries Society 01:11
Victim toll in Canada's worst mass shooting rises to 23: police Europe 00:25
Coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands near 4,000 Europe 00:11
UEFA gives strong recommendation to finish national league competitions Europe 21 April 23:15
OSCE MG co-chairs, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs make joint statement Politics 21 April 22:19
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to continue negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 April 21:59
Africa’s coronavirus infections top 23,000, WHO reports Other News 21 April 21:17
Azerbaijan’s Embafinans non-bank credit organization increases profit Finance 21 April 20:12
Kazakhstan eyes increasing cargo transportation by sea Transport 21 April 20:01
Azerbaijan’s Sabirabad cannery talks plans on pomegranate juice production in 2020 Business 21 April 19:45
Iran unlikely to reduce banks interest rates, says bank analyst Finance 21 April 19:40
Video-conference between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 April 19:29
National Iranian Gas Company: Ilam gas processing plant important in terms of export Oil&Gas 21 April 19:16
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 21 April 19:11
Azerbaijani Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of multi-storey building in Baku Construction 21 April 19:10
WHO office in Azerbaijan talks coronavirus spread via coins or banknotes Society 21 April 19:00
Azerbaijan’s SAB company to launch new type of sausage production Business 21 April 18:58
Azerbaijan’s pasta factory talks production plans for 2020 Business 21 April 18:54
Bakcell continues cooperating with “ASAN Xidmet” to respond to citizens’ inquiries Society 21 April 18:52
Azerbaijani MP: Azerbaijan is a model country in fight against coronavirus Politics 21 April 18:46
June price of WTI can also fall below zero Oil&Gas 21 April 18:44
Azerbaijani Health Ministry warns against self-treatment of coronavirus Society 21 April 18:44
Volume of products transported from Iran's Qazvin province announced Business 21 April 18:37
Euractiv shows Azerbaijani Heydar Aliyev Center’s video on support for coronavirus-affected countries Politics 21 April 18:35
Georgia increases petroleum and petroleum oils import from Turkey Business 21 April 18:31
Georgia increases import of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles from Turkey Business 21 April 18:31
Azerbaijan eyes to increase car production Business 21 April 18:28
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to select contractor Tenders 21 April 18:27
Azerbaijan increases output of construction fittings Business 21 April 18:26
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 22 Oil&Gas 21 April 18:22
Kazakhstan to introduce restrictions on cattle export Business 21 April 18:21
After ventilators, Xerox now plans to make hand sanitizers US 21 April 18:15
Italy's next stimulus package worth at least 50 billion euros - Giuseppe Conte Europe 21 April 18:11
Coronavirus lockdowns to hurt Coca-Cola's second quarter sales US 21 April 18:10
Azerbaijani dairy enterprise talks production of cheese products Business 21 April 18:08
Azerbaijan kicks off Immunization Week Society 21 April 17:58
Iran's Gachsaran Oil and Gas Company announces short-term plans Oil&Gas 21 April 17:57
Azerbaijani State Migration Service discloses statistics for 1Q2020 Society 21 April 17:56
State of Emergency extended in Georgia till May 22 Georgia 21 April 17:55
Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry attract demand at auction Finance 21 April 17:48
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases surge past 52,000 Russia 21 April 17:47
Turkmenistan negotiating with Fitch to determine country's investment rating Business 21 April 17:41
Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan Society 21 April 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases Society 21 April 17:32
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB significantly increases profit Finance 21 April 17:30
Nuts production volume increases in Georgia Business 21 April 17:25
Turkmenistan to use special equipment for energy audits Oil&Gas 21 April 17:24
Iran to monitor consumer goods market before Ramadan holiday Business 21 April 17:12
Most of Azerbaijani Bank BTB’s deposits account for term deposits Finance 21 April 17:09
WEF: Pressure in WTI trading could mount again Oil&Gas 21 April 17:05
Oilseeds sowing area to be expanded in Kazakhstan's Kostanay Business 21 April 17:05
Kazakhstan introduces limits on cash withdrawals by legal entities Finance 21 April 17:04
Iran adapting its plans in budget for low oil prices, says VP Oil&Gas 21 April 17:03
SOCAR restores production of isopropyl alcohol in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19 pandemic (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 21 April 17:02
Georgia's import of wood, furniture from Turkey down in 1Q2020 Turkey 21 April 16:59
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 21 April 16:43
Azerbaijan's insurance company introduces new mobile product Economy 21 April 16:41
Iran's mining reserves increase Business 21 April 16:34
Iran to increase cargo rail transportation from ports Transport 21 April 16:30
TAP joins PRISMA European Capacity Platform Oil&Gas 21 April 16:28
Product exports increase via Iran's Parvizkhan customs Business 21 April 16:27
Georgia decreases export of wine of fresh grapes to Russia Business 21 April 16:16
Iran's Social Security Organization needs resources to provide unemployment benefits Iran 21 April 16:13
Turkmenistan strengthens disinfection control at its borders Turkmenistan 21 April 16:11
France increases import of wood, furniture from Turkey in 1Q2020 Turkey 21 April 15:53
Georgia decreases import of petroleum oils from Russia Business 21 April 15:46
WTI fall is unprecedented, but its importance is limited Oil&Gas 21 April 15:43
Azerbaijan’s Azermash greatly increases car production Business 21 April 15:41
Reducing state duties on consular operations proposed in Azerbaijan Politics 21 April 15:37
Lavrov: Current format of negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement is good and useful Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 April 15:24
Rouhani: loans to be provided with simple guarantees, without bureaucracy Iran 21 April 15:18
Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO Europe 21 April 15:16
Georgia brings back its citizens from Italy Transport 21 April 15:01
Potato production declines in Georgia Business 21 April 14:59
Production of renewable energy power plants to increase in Iran Oil&Gas 21 April 14:54
EU to provide Uzbekitan with financial aid Finance 21 April 14:52
National Iranian South Oilfield Company announces tender to buy line pipes Tenders 21 April 14:49
Producer Price Index for industrial products grows in Georgia Business 21 April 14:47
Main share of big Azerbaijani bank’s assets accounts for loans Finance 21 April 14:46
Iran reveals country's coronavirus-related statistics as of April 21 Iran 21 April 14:44
All news