Introduction of alternative energy sources beneficial for Azerbaijani economy
Latest
Meeting in MFA of Turkmenistan with representatives of the UN and its structural agencies working in the country
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had video call (PHOTO)
Claims made in connection with so-called "Armenian genocide" are aimed at achieving political goals by falsifying history: Turkic Council
EY Azerbaijan Announces the Winner of the first ever ‘EY Entrepreneur of The Year™’ Competition (PHOTO)