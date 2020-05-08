Azerbaijan's Azerenerji continues restoring Sangachal power plant's lost capacity (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Azerbaijani Azerenerji OJSC electricity provider has partially completed the restoration of the lost capacities of the Sangachal power plant, Trend reports with reference to the company’s press service.

Before the adoption of the rehabilitation program in autumn 2018, four of the existing 18 units at the Sangachal power station did not function at all, and the rest did not work at full capacity.

According to information, one of the four idle units was replaced, and the main parts were replaced and connected to the network. As a result, up to 100 megawatts of lost capacity were restored.

“Thus, about a third of the capacity of the 300-megawatt Sangachal power plant was restored. A capacity of 100 megawatts can cover the average demand for electricity in 4-5 regions of the country,” the report said.

Azerenerji is carrying out reconstruction, repair and restoration work at 12 power plants, six of which are modular, such as the Sangachal power plant. To date, over 6 megawatts of lost capacity have been restored at 6 modular power plants.

According to the rehabilitation program covering 2018–2021, the main goal is to restore more than 1,000 megawatts of lost capacity.

