Azerbaijan's Lachin tanker on its first voyage, en route to Kulevi port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

The first Azerbaijani-made Lachin tanker, built at the Baku Shipyard LLC of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has gone on its first voyage, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

According to SOCAR, the tanker loaded with diesel fuel has sailed from the port of Baku to the Kulevi port, and from there will travel to Turkey.

The tanker will transport liquid cargo in the basins of the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

The crew of the tanker consists of 14 people. The tanker’s length is 141 m and width - 16.9 m.

With the start of operation of the Lachin tanker, the number of vessels of ​​the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) OJSC sailing outside the Caspian Sea reached 15. Twelve out of these 15 vessels are bulk-carriers, and 3 are tankers.