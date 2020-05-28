Eurogas: Europe needs more integrated energy infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

A more integrated energy infrastructure is necessary for Europe to enable the integration of a growing share of variable renewable sources in the electricity system and increasing electrification of end-uses, Trend reports citing Eurogas.

Eurogas is an association representing the European gas wholesale, retail and distribution sectors in relation to relevant EU institutions.

“The existing gas network provides ample capacities to integrate not only renewable but also decarbonises gases. Hydrogen produced through electrolysis from renewable electricity or from reformed natural gas combined with carbon capture use and storage has the same physical properties,” Eurogas said in its recommendations.

Moreover, a stepwise approach to the scaling of hydrogen should be promoted, the association said. “As the share of hydrogen in the system increases, the possible conversion of existing grids to dedicated hydrogen grids will have to be assessed.”

This needs to consider national specificities, end-user preferences, but also technological maturity, notably smart gas grids, sensors, or de-blending filters, according to Eurogas.

“Key actions should include: Develop clear blending and technical rules to increase market uptake and maintain the interoperability of the EU gas infrastructure. Technical rules should enable the blending of hydrogen in existing grids. This blending will help to quickly integrate decentralised production while not precluding the possibility for dedicated hydrogen grids to develop, also in the mid-term.”

“Concentrating our economic recovery efforts on climate technology sectors where Europe is leading, like hydrogen, biomethane and processes such as CCUS, offers Europe the twin benefit of stimulating economic recovery and jobs, as well as contributing to the energy transition. Indeed, these sectors have a predominantly European-based value chain. According to recent studies the gas sector and associated sectors could create up to 5.4 million jobs linked to the production and utilisation of renewable and decarbonised gas by 2050.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn