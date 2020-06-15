Azerbaijani oil prices for June 8-12

Oil&Gas 15 June 2020 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.37 per barrel last week (on June 8-12), which is $0.84 or 2.02 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $42.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.33.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $39.4 per barrel last week, which is $1.54 or 4.07 percent more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $40.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.39.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $40.88 per barrel, which is $1.2 or 2.7 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.82.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.8 per barrel, which is $0.92 or 2.3 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.78.

Oil grade/date

June 8, 2020

June 9, 2020

June 10, 2020

June 11, 2020

June 12, 2020

Average price

LT CIF

42.41

41.7

42.03

40.33

40.37

41.37

FOB Ceyhan

41.83

41.11

41.48

39.78

39.82

40.8

Urals (EX NOVO)

41.83

41.18

41.7

39.88

39.82

40.88

Brent Dated

40.27

39.65

40.07

38.39

38.64

39.4

----

