Azerbaijani oil prices for June 8-12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.37 per barrel last week (on June 8-12), which is $0.84 or 2.02 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $42.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.33.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $39.4 per barrel last week, which is $1.54 or 4.07 percent more compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $40.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.39.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $40.88 per barrel, which is $1.2 or 2.7 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.82.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.8 per barrel, which is $0.92 or 2.3 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.78.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 8, 2020
|
June 9, 2020
|
June 10, 2020
|
June 11, 2020
|
June 12, 2020
|
Average price
|
LT CIF
|
42.41
|
41.7
|
42.03
|
40.33
|
40.37
|
41.37
|
FOB Ceyhan
|
41.83
|
41.11
|
41.48
|
39.78
|
39.82
|
40.8
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
41.83
|
41.18
|
41.7
|
39.88
|
39.82
|
40.88
|
Brent Dated
|
40.27
|
39.65
|
40.07
|
38.39
|
38.64
|
39.4
