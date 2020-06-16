Solar plant capacity to be increased in Kazakhstan's Karaganda

Oil&Gas 16 June 2020
Solar plant capacity to be increased in Kazakhstan's Karaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Active work on capacities increase of the existing in Agadyr settlement of Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region solar power station is currently underway in the region, a representative of Karaganda region’s akimat (administrative center) told Trend.

The official said that currently the akimat together with KAZ GREEN ENERGY company is in the process of implementing the project for construction of a solar plant near the Konyrat microdistrict of region’s Balkhash city. The plant's capacity will be 100 MW.

The parties are planning to start the construction process this autumn and to finish it in 2021.

"Currently, an active implementation to increase the capacity of the existing solar power station in Agadyr district is underway. New facility construction provides for an additional capacity of 26 MW. The launch is planned before June 30, 2020. The required work continues," the official said.

Based on some estimates, country’s potential for solar energy production ranges from 3.9 to 5.4 billion WH per year, whereas the ‘ceiling’ of wind power is 920 billion kWh per year.

As of the end of 2019, 90 RES (renewable energy source) facilities of 1,050 MW of capacity were operating in Kazakhstan including 19 wind parks (283.8 MW), 31 solar parks (541.7 MW), 37 hydropower plants (222.2 MW) and three biopower plants. This year, the number of RES facilities is to be increased from 90 to 108 with the total capacity of 1,655 MW.

