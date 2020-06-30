Azerbaijani ministry of energy discloses volume of gas supplied via TANAP to Turkey

Oil&Gas 30 June 2020 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani ministry of energy discloses volume of gas supplied via TANAP to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Since the beginning of the supply of the first batch of gas on June 30, 2018 up till now, over 5.8 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas have been transported to Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Adviser to Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Zamina Aliyeva told Trend on June 30.

According to the ministry's earlier report, the export of Azerbaijani gas via TANAP amounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters from January through May 2020.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place in the Turkish province of Eskisehir on June 12, 2018, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection was held in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey on Nov. 30, 2019.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in late 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

