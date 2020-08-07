SOCAR Aviation opens filling station at Turkish Milas-Bodrum airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

SOCAR Aviation has opened a filling station at the Turkish Milas-Bodrum airport, Trend reports citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to SOCAR, the first purchase of fuel at the facility was made by Turkish Airlines on July 21, 2020.

"SOCAR Aviation, one of the three largest companies that meets the needs for fuel in the air transport sector in Turkey, has opened a filling station at Milas-Bodrum airport. It is planned to supply 3,000 aircrafts with fuel at this facility per year," the message said.

SOCAR Aviation opened a petrol station after winning a tender announced by the Turkish General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI).

