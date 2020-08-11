BOS Shelf completes construction of largest offshore jacket in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

BOS Shelf, the operator of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant, has completed the construction of the Karabakh support block, which is the largest offshore jacket for use in oil and gas production in the history of field development in the Caspian Sea, Deputy Director of the BOS Shelf Nazim Huseynov said, Trend reports.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the construction of the Karabakh field jacket and the loading of the structure on the STB-1 barge, after which the support block will be transported to the offshore field,” Huseynov said during a press tour.

“The structure with a height of 187 meters and a weight of more than 16,300 tons will be installed at a depth of 182 meters. The support jacket was built during two years. Some 95 percent of the workers involved in the project were local workers,” BOS Shelf’s representative noted.