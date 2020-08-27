Hungary says Turkmenistan 'promising partner' in terms of gas exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Hungary is especially interested in natural gas import through the Southern Gas Corridor and within this, considers Turkmenistan to be a promising partner, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary told Trend.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe. The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018.

Turkmenistan being among world's top five countries for gas reserves, could be one of the key countries to join the Southern Gas Corridor. Recently, the EU delegation to Turkmenistan told Trend that the EU has been holding talks with both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on linking Turkmen gas supplies to the SGC.

"The issue of energy was also emphasized during Péter Szijjártó’s negotiations that were held on May 20, 2019 in Ashgabat" added the ministry.

In addition, the ministry told about other spheres where the countries actively cooperate.

"Hungary pays particular attention to the cooperation within agricultural field," noted the ministry.

As it was reported earlier, Turkmenistan’s Sahabatly economic society has started to cooperate with Hungary and the Netherlands and planed to purchase 400 Holstein cows from Hungary and 65 heads of the same cow breed from the Netherlands.

Referring to Hungary’s export opportunities in agricultural sector, the ministry added that Hungarian agriculture goods and its competence are showing promising figures for future export opportunities.

In addition, the ministry noted that the draft of a bilateral interministerial water agreement is currently in the phase of verification. This will serve as a basis for sharing the experiences in this field, added Hungarian ministry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva