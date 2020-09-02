Georgia sees increase in import of gasoline, diesel fuel

Oil&Gas 2 September 2020 08:51 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia sees increase in import of gasoline, diesel fuel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In July 2020, imports of gasoline and diesel fuel to Georgia amounted to 110,400 tons, which is 11,400 tons or 11.5 percent more than in the previous month (99,000 tons), Trend reports referring to the Georgian Union of Oil Product Importers.

This indicator is 23,400 tons or 9 percent more than in the same period last year (87,000 tons).

In January-July 2020, imports of gasoline and diesel fuel to Georgia amounted to 608,300 tons, which is 27,000 tons or 4.6 percent more than in the same period last year (581,300 tons).

In July, imports of gasoline to Georgia amounted to 51,100 tons (an increase of 42,300 tons in comparison with the previous month), and imports of diesel fuel - to 59,300 tons (an increase of 56,700 tons in comparison with the previous month).

During first seven months of 2020, imports of gasoline to Georgia amounted to 295,200 tons (a decrease of 299,400 tons compared to the same period last year), and imports of diesel fuel - to 313,100 tons (an increase of 281,900 tons compared to the same period last year).

