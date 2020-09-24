Uzbekistan expanding geography of natural uranium exports

Oil&Gas 24 September 2020 18:02 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan expanding geography of natural uranium exports
CSTO resources cannot be used in territorial conflicts - Kazakh expert
CSTO resources cannot be used in territorial conflicts - Kazakh expert
Armenian intelligence network exposed - SOCIAL NETWORKS - PHOTO FACTS
Armenian intelligence network exposed - SOCIAL NETWORKS - PHOTO FACTS
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 69 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 69 times
Latest
Azerbaijani Air Forces conduct combat-training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:05
Timeframe for iron ore exploration in Azerbaijan's Dashkasan revealed Business 18:59
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to place state short-term bonds Finance 18:50
Georgian Kula company doubles production of dried fruits Business 18:50
Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar Business 18:43
Georgia reveals volume of fertilizers exported to Azerbaijan Business 18:41
Azerbaijani minister: Dashkesan iron ore deposit promises great prospects Economy 18:38
Azerbaijan plans to export agricultural products to Arab countries soon Business 18:35
Asian Development Bank discloses amount of funds allocated to Azerbaijan Business 18:11
Kazakhstan continues importing more grain, legumes from Turkey Business 18:03
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee to launch new services for foreign trade participants Business 18:03
Uzbekistan expanding geography of natural uranium exports Oil&Gas 18:02
Number of migrant workers from Turkey in Georgia edges up Business 18:01
Kazakh political analyst: Azerbaijan - plays important role in Turkic-speaking world Politics 17:59
Russia reports over 6,500 new coronavirus cases Russia 17:46
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Georgia Business 17:45
Kazakh import of steel from Turkey down amid COVID-19 global pandemic Business 17:44
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee presents new e-commerce project ICT 17:38
Iran provides funding for industrial, mineral projects Business 17:33
Georgia sees increase in export of blueberries Business 17:31
Georgia reveals volume of hazelnuts exported to Azerbaijan Business 17:30
Fitch forecasts moderate dividends from Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas' equity affiliates Oil&Gas 17:30
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit to buy electrical equipment via tender Tenders 17:29
Diesel imports increases in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:19
Financing for Uzbek solar power plant construction approved Construction 17:18
Azerbaijan's MFA comments on provocative activities of Pashinyan Politics 17:18
External debt up in Uzbekistan Finance 17:10
Turkmenistan receives Russia's test system for revealing COVID-19 Turkmenistan 17:09
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB kicks off cooperation with Universal Payment Transfer system Finance 17:08
The 7th International womEncourage virtual meeting launched with Gold Sponsorship and Digital Partnership of Azercell Society 17:05
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 16:56
Cotton harvesting starts in Azerbaijan's Beylagan district Business 16:51
Most popular goods imported to Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 16:50
Cargo traffic via Turkish Erzurum Airport decreases Turkey 16:44
Iran to tackle tax evasion Business 16:43
France reports over 1,000 people in ICU due to coronavirus Europe 16:38
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan - key players in Turkic-speaking alliance Uzbekistan 16:35
Iran looks to launch new freeway from Tehran to Karaj Business 16:25
CNG based vehicles could reduce fuel prices in Iran Oil&Gas 16:25
United to provide COVID-19 tests to customers on San Francisco-Hawaii flights US 16:16
CSTO resources cannot be used in territorial conflicts - Kazakh expert Politics 16:16
Kazakhstan. Spain trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 16:15
Shekel loses sharply on new lockdown restrictions Israel 16:12
Iran hotel construction surges by 70 percent over 7 years Business 16:12
Signs COVID cases rising in Sweden again 'worrying' says PM Lofven Europe 16:10
Iran`s Rouhani attends inauguration of several projects via video conference Business 16:08
Azerbaijani minister: Issuance of AzerGold's bonds - one of crucial events in 2020 for capital market (PHOTO) Finance 16:02
Foreign Ministry discloses details of meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs (PHOTO) Politics 15:53
Number of Kazakh cizitens sent back from Baku port during COVID-19 revealed Society 15:40
Azerbaijan reveals 133 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:39
Azerbaijan expands trade relations with Turkey, Russia during quarantine Business 15:30
Russia increases volume of livestock exports to Turkmenistan Business 15:28
Contract on methanol production in Iran signed Oil&Gas 15:14
PM: Georgia still remains green state status and safe destination for tourists Georgia 15:11
LUKOIL-Azerbaijan opens tender on repair work Economy 15:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 15:01
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic exceeds 25,000 in Iran Society 14:58
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks Finance 14:50
Construction of new oil refinery in Iran starts Oil&Gas 14:48
Major repairs of Dovletabat-Deryalyk gas pipeline underway in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:48
Harley books $75 million in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations US 14:47
President Ilham Aliyev: There is a very high-level partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan Politics 14:46
Baku Stock Exchange holds meeting on issuance of AzerGold's bonds (PHOTO) Economy 14:45
Azerbaijan’s Baku International Sea Trade Port discloses total cargo turnover this year Business 14:42
Iran discloses its exports via Jolfa customs Business 14:33
Azerbaijani expert in tourism sector talks about discounts on air tickets Society 14:31
Iran, Malaysia hold talks on preferential trade Business 14:23
FM: Azerbaijan's support for Georgia's position at UN General Assembly essential for us Politics 14:18
Mikhail Barkan: Azerbaijan - one of most tolerant countries in world Economy 14:16
LafargeHolcim Signs Net Zero Pledge with Science-Based Targets Society 14:05
Turkmen Akymly-Ugur service company announces production volumes Oil&Gas 13:56
Turkmen service company plans to expand its export geography Oil&Gas 13:56
Geostat reveals volume of vegetables exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 13:39
SOFAZ expects no changes in its foreign currency portfolio Oil&Gas 13:38
Azerbaijan unveils amount of loans issued to farmers Economy 13:37
Range of products made in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan expanding Business 13:04
Uzbekistan eyes to integrate into global economic, transport and transit corridors Uzbekistan 13:02
Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 13:02
Construction of large grain warehouse in Iran to be completed soon Construction 12:59
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan drop Finance 12:54
Georgia reduces imports of electricity from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:54
Iran-Najaf flights resume for special passengers Transport 12:45
Armenian intelligence network exposed - SOCIAL NETWORKS - PHOTO FACTS Armenia 12:44
UAE, Israel discuss energy, infrastructure cooperation Israel 12:43
Iran declares trade turnover with EU member states Business 12:41
German industry's export expectations up significantly Europe 12:36
EAEU countries increase fruit exports to Turkmenistan Business 12:26
Azerbaijani oil prices show climb Finance 12:23
Pakistani Ambassador: Azerbaijan ably steered NAM in difficult times, provided leadership for developing countries Politics 12:09
46-year-old enters Baku Higher Oil School Society 11:57
Moscow-Baku flights resumed (PHOTO) Society 11:56
Georgia reports 259 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:52
Uzbekistan increases cement production Construction 11:52
Uzbekistan leads in foreign direct investment sector Uzbekistan 11:51
Volume of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate in Iran climbs Finance 11:45
Overhaul of Azerbaijani ‘Rasul Rza' dry-cargo ship completed (PHOTO) Economy 11:44
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses budget-related issues (PHOTO) Politics 11:42
Georgia increases import of tea from Azerbaijan Business 11:20
Nobel winners to get $110,000 raise as prize money increased Europe 11:16
Corn production in Azerbaijan grows Economy 11:14
All news