Chevron announced liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

American company “Chevron” announced the liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via State Tax Service.

According to the data, in connection with the liquidation of Chevron Azerbaijan Limited, claims from creditors are accepted within two months at the address: Baku, Sabail district, Rasul Rza street, house 11, apartments 28, 29, 30.

Previously, the company was a shareholder in projects for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

At the moment, the company is not a participant in any project in Azerbaijan.

Chevron signed an agreement with Hungarian MOL on the sale of assets in Azerbaijan for $1.57 billion on November 4, 2019, that is, the sale of 9.57 percent in the ACG project and 8,9 percent in BTC. The deal was closed on April 16, 2020.

-

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva