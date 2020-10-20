UK firms regularly send enquiries about energy projects in Azerbaijan

Oil&Gas 20 October 2020 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
UK firms regularly send enquiries about energy projects in Azerbaijan
Turkey always next to Azerbaijan on int'l arena - parliament's chairman
Turkey always next to Azerbaijan on int'l arena - parliament's chairman
After plenary session in Baku, Turkish Parliament's speaker leaves for Ganja
After plenary session in Baku, Turkish Parliament's speaker leaves for Ganja
Armenia - source of threat to entire region, says Turkish parliament's chairman (UPDATE)
Armenia - source of threat to entire region, says Turkish parliament's chairman (UPDATE)
Latest
Ukraine slightly reduces import of Turkish carpets Turkey 12:26
Fitch issues update on Kazakhmys Insurance Company Business 12:26
Pakistan's imports of Turkish carpets down Turkey 12:25
Uzbekistan, S.Korea in talks over developing metal ore deposit in Uzbekistan’s Navoi Business 12:18
Turkey always next to Azerbaijan on int'l arena - parliament's chairman Politics 12:17
After plenary session in Baku, Turkish Parliament's speaker leaves for Ganja Politics 12:15
Balkan Department of Turkmenistan’s Construction Ministry exceeds production plan Construction 12:14
OSCE MG shows no necessary will to resolve Karabakh conflict - Turkish Parliament speaker Politics 12:13
Volume of market services in Uzbekistan up for 9M2020 Uzbekistan 12:11
Georgia reports 1,194 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:11
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy petroleum products via tender Tenders 12:10
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 12:05
Iranian minister declares amount of revenues from sales of state-owned shares Finance 12:04
Azerbaijan's Blasto CJSC wins tender opened by local mining company for exploration work Business 11:59
Kazakhstan's Air Astana opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 11:59
Azercell continues to support medical staff fighting coronavirus Other News 11:52
Euronext's stock markets resume trading after previous day's glitches Europe 11:52
Import Price Index up in Georgia Business 11:49
Georgia to resume regular flights to 10 more cities Transport 11:49
Azerbaijan Army inflicting strikes at firing points of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Damage to Azerbaijan's Ganja city from Armenian aggression revealed Politics 11:46
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone conversation Politics 11:46
Azerbaijan reveals production, retail sales volumes of ICT products for 9M2020 ICT 11:45
Armenia - source of threat to entire region, says Turkish parliament's chairman Politics 11:45
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reducing flights to Turkey, UAE, Ukraine and Germany Transport 11:17
UK firms regularly send enquiries about energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:17
IMF announces forecast for Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves Finance 11:17
Uzbekistan's GDP up for 9M2020 Uzbekistan 11:05
IMF releases forecast of Azerbaijan's oil sector for 2020-2021 Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field using technologies to keep employees away from high-risk areas Oil&Gas 11:04
UAE government delegation heads to Israel for first official visit Arab World 11:03
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 11:03
Russian power engineering company completes assembly of third hydroelectric unit of Uzbek HPP Oil&Gas 11:02
Syrian tribes condemn Armenia's alliance with YPG Kurds Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:00
IMF forecasts growth of Azerbaijan's gas exports in coming years Oil&Gas 10:56
UK Export Finance has scope to support solar projects in Azerbaijan - Baroness Nicholson Oil&Gas 10:52
Export of carpets from Turkey to Turkmenistan decreased Turkey 10:48
Tajikistan significantly reduces import of carpets from Turkey Turkey 10:48
Armenia must be seated at negotiating table as occupying country - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 10:47
Kazakhstan's improved financial system shows value during COVID-related crisis, says IMF Business 10:45
Turkmen company produces large volume of protective masks per day Business 10:42
New airline company to start operations in Georgia Transport 10:41
COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan will depend on citizens' compliance with recommendations - WHO Society 10:41
I’ve been horrified to see news of deadly attacks on Ganja, Terter, Beylagan - Baroness Nicholson Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:37
Azerbaijani scientist talks endemics destroyed by Armenians in occupied lands Society 10:25
Chevron to transform Penjuru Terminal in Singapore to smart terminal Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekneftegaz reveals worth of products production for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:23
Leguminous crop being harvested in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 10:22
Chevron using technology to raise well performance Oil&Gas 10:21
Chevron implementing public 5G at one of its facilities Oil&Gas 10:18
Iran’s CBI unveils amount of currency sold to exchange offices Finance 10:17
Armenian Armed Forces replenished with terrorists from various countries - Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Iranian currency rates for October 20 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 20 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani Environmental Public Council, Environmental Civil Society Organizations appeal to int'l organizations on Armenian aggression Politics 09:59
Latest achievements of Azerbaijani army over Armenian forces Politics 09:51
Iran's parliamentarians seek transparency in revenues Finance 09:49
Turkmenistan announces terms of temporary import of vehicles into country Transport 09:40
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 20 Uzbekistan 09:40
Kyrgyzstan's 9M2020 import of carpets from Turkey shrinks Turkey 09:37
Update given on Armenian Armed Forces' equipment destroyed during hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Refusing to fight, Armenian mercenaries desert en masse, Azerbaijani MoD says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:22
Kazakhstan confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:34
EU says had 'intense and constructive' meeting with UK on withdrawal pact Europe 07:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia demonstrated disrespect for mediators and its own commitments Politics 07:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All the activities of Armenia's new leadership are aimed at disrupting the negotiations Politics 07:58
U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports, Pompeo says US 07:06
Another armored vehicle of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 06:38
Argentina’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1 mln Other News 06:03
Israel reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 304,876 in total Israel 05:25
Intel nears deal to sell NAND unit to South Korea's SK Hynix Other News 04:45
NASA mission to collect sample of asteroid Bennu Other News 04:13
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 220,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:34
UN Security Council discusses verification of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 02:58
Turkey reports 2,026 new COVID-19 cases, 349,519 in total Turkey 02:39
Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes off Alaska's Aleutians: USGS US 02:02
New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise 13% last week to nearly 400,000 US 01:27
Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims US 00:35
Belgium says COVID-19 situation serious as infections reach new highs, bars close Europe 19 October 23:43
OPEC+ countries agree to honor commitments in full scope Oil&Gas 19 October 23:13
Military trophies captured by Azerbaijani army in Jabrail and Fuzuli direction (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 23:03
President of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce sends letter to Azerbaijani President, First Lady Politics 19 October 22:58
Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone conversation Politics 19 October 22:52
Azerbaijani FM holds phone coversation with President of International Turkic Academy Politics 19 October 22:49
Our losses sadden me most of all, what pleases me most of all is unbreakable will of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:40
Soros groups played big role in organizing coup in Armenia and Pashinyan always took an anti-Russian position - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:35
Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Turkey is already de facto at the negotiating table, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:26
Now we see Fuzuli in front of us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:25
After this ceasefire, Armenia tried to occupy settlement of Hadrut again and attacked it three times - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:21
184 countries and economies have joined COVAX: WHO chief World 19 October 22:18
Not single issue in region can be resolved without participation and consent of Turkey, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:17
We receive only moral and political support from Turkey, Pakistan and other fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:12
There are people with Canadian and Lebanese passports among those who were killed on Armenian side, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:08
Armenian military equipment worth $1 billion destroyed with help of Turkish drones alone - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:06
I have always tried to be true to my father's path, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:03
Liberation of Shusha occupies a special place among our goals - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:03
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 21:55
Weapons are being smuggled to Armenia across Georgian and Russian territories, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 21:52
All news