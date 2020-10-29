LUKOIL optimistic about prospects for co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Russian LUKOIL oil company is very optimistic about the prospects for cooperation with partners from Turkmenistan, said Head of the Russian LUKOIL oil company Vagit Alekperov, Trend reports with reference to Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

Alekperov made this remark during XXV “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference organized by Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas and Turkmennebit State Concerns in partnership with Turkmen Forum.

He also praised Turkmenistan's achievements related to the fuel and energy sector, as well as the development of economy as a whole.

Vagit Alekperov also spoke about the cooperation of the company he heads, which has experience working on the Caspian shelf.

In December last year, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Third Department of the CIS Countries Aleksandr Sternik noted major Russian energy companies' great interest in working in Turkmenistan.

Last August, First Deputy Chief of the Government Staff of the Russian Federation Sergei Prikhodko told reporters that Rosneft, LUKOIL and Gazprom companies are interested in developing oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan.

