Drilling operations to be carried out in Iran’s South Pars gas field

Oil&Gas 4 November 2020 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
Data on polyethylene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for October 2020
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020
Latest
Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages of Jabrayil, Zengilan and Gubadli regions Politics 17:55
Russia doing everything for Karabakh conflict to end – President Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:52
Georgia decreases imports of dairy products Business 17:48
Turkey discloses data on its maritime cargo shipment from Morocco Turkey 17:38
Iran's position based on ending occupation of Azerbaijani territories – ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:37
Azerbaijani troops fully control telecommunications in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Armenian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:36
Turkish export of chemical products abroad down over ten months Turkey 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:31
Drilling operations to be carried out in Iran’s South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:26
Monitoring group reveals number of Armenia-attacked cities outside of conflict zone Politics 17:08
AmCham unequivocally supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 17:03
Baku Stock Exchange places CBA's notes at auction Finance 17:03
Volume of products produced by metallurgical enterprises of Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 17:01
Kazakhstan, Malaysia trade turnover value plummets year-on-year Business 17:00
TAV Georgia sees increase in revenue from air services Finance 16:59
Number of debit cards holders increases in Kazakhstan Finance 16:59
Amendments to Law of Georgia on Competition comes into force Business 16:58
Turkey decreases crude oil imports from Kazakhstan in Aug. 2020 Oil&Gas 16:52
Britain sets up share trading clash with EU Europe 16:52
Value of Turkey's ten-month grain exports abroad published Turkey 16:52
Azerbaijan shares initial report with embassies on damages caused by Armenia Politics 16:51
STAR refinery's crude oil imports for August disclosed Oil&Gas 16:45
Azerbaijan's Azeri Mining Group LLC wins tender opened by AzerGold on blasting operations Business 16:39
Armenian troops launch phosphorus bomb on Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 16:39
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials Tenders 16:38
Azerbaijani, Turkish flags to illuminate Agridag Mountain (Exclusive) Politics 16:37
Uber, Lyft shares jump as California set to pass gig-worker ballot measure US 16:33
Data on polyethylene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 16:29
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian VTB Bank increase Finance 16:28
There can be no double standards in regards to Nagorno Karabakh conflict - Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:26
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Vietnam amid COVID-19 Business 16:25
Uzbek and Tajik silk value chains to be restored Business 16:25
Sales of Georgian Herbia company to up Finance 16:23
Georgian Basisbank sees decrease in appropriated movable and immovable property Finance 16:22
Construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya starts Oil&Gas 16:22
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar city - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:20
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian TBC Bank up Finance 16:20
Turkey unveils 9M2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Lebanon Turkey 16:19
Turkey registers more Uzbek investors Turkey 16:18
Azerbaijan reveals data on this year's repo transactions Finance 16:16
Azerbaijan to prosecute individuals sharing videos from battlefield - State Security Service Politics 16:14
Turkey-registered Kazakh companies raise total capital Turkey 16:12
Kainar-AKB battery factory expanding production volume in Kazakhstan Business 16:10
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for October 2020 Business 15:59
Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee to launch first flights to country's Turkistan Transport 15:58
Everyone must unconditionally support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - Turkish FM Politics 15:44
Kazakhstan, Russian Tatneft agree on timeframe for production of tires Business 15:39
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 15:25
Azerbaijan's state committee holds auction on property privatization Business 15:22
Contract to be signed on Iran's Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 15:10
Azerbaijan confirms 667 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:09
Bank of Georgia sees increase in movable and immovable property Finance 14:57
Azerbaijan kills Armenian servicemen, destroys military equipment in direction of Agdere district Politics 14:57
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company to launch another plant Oil&Gas 14:47
Review of Georgian imports from Japan Business 14:40
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:37
Victims of Armenian terror were commemorated in Jordan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Head of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communuties visited the State Committee (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:36
Azerbaijan discloses number of Smerch missiles neutralized in Aghjabadi, Aghdam districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:30
Azerbaijani army has tactical, fire, territorial advantage over Armenian Armed Forces -MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:18
UK heading for double-dip recession this winter Europe 14:15
Iran reveals industrial and mining companies sales data for seventh month Business 14:10
New livestock complexes being built in Turkmenistan Business 13:53
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute Oil&Gas 13:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks advantages of instant payment system Finance 13:45
No surviving building in Fuzuli district on which Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted – prosecutor general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Uzbekistan, Oman agree on attracting foreign investment into Uzbek national economy Finance 13:43
Russia’s exporters to expand their presence in Uzbekistan’s trade networks Business 13:42
Trump win could be most bullish outcome for oil, while Biden could benefit short-term demand Oil&Gas 13:41
Turkey reveals 9M2020 volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Algeria Turkey 13:35
Armenia spreads another lie - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:34
Uzbekistan’s Fergana leads in export of agricultural products Uzbekistan 13:31
Uzbekistan starts export of tobacco-free nicotine packs to Belarus Business 13:28
Armenia always want to present themselves as people who always suffering, crying, needing help - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:26
Monitoring Group prepares report on shelling of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:26
Volume of food products sold in Baku drops slightly Business 13:23
Pashinyan tries to use every fake method in order to get some support - President Aliyev Politics 13:23
Pashinyan must say that he will pull back the troops from remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar and Lachin districts - President Aliyev Politics 13:21
Iranian industrial and mining companies boost their sales Business 13:19
Pashinyan doesn’t want the war to stop - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:18
Ambassador talks illegal use of Azerbaijan's gold mines by Swiss citizen of Armenian descent Politics 13:15
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:12
SOCAR reduces LPG imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:11
Armenia wanted to create chaos, panic in Azerbaijan by attacking civilians - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Armenians who live in Nagorno-Karabakh can be sure that their security will be provided - President Aliyev Politics 13:07
For Armenia probably it is very painful to admit that we beat them on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:04
Georgian bonds show best results after Ukraine in October Business 12:59
Georgia reveals TOP 10 products exported to Japan Business 12:59
Uzbekistan, Malaysia in talks over production of caustic soda, chlorine in Uzbek region Construction 12:58
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 private non-oil exporters Business 12:57
Armenian president distorts facts in interview to Russian RBC TV channel – MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:57
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces’ anti-aircraft gun in direction of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:54
We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, our people, to restore justice - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:46
Our task was to restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we are coming closer to this task - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Oxford Energy Institute talks areas of interest in Turkmen oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhancing co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 12:36
Hungary tightens anti-COVID rules, may suffice if followed - Orban Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC opens tender to purchase electrical goods Tenders 12:32
Electricity exports from Georgia down Oil&Gas 12:32
