SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

A new filling station belonging to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) was put into operation in Sumgayit city on 208 Babek Street, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR-Petroleum.

“Thus, the number of gas stations operating in Azerbaijan under the SOCAR brand has reached 36. The new filling station will be convenient for owners of vehicles moving in the direction of Sumgayit-Novkhani,” the message said.

“Gasoline of super, premium, RON-92 marks, as well as diesel fuel products are sold at this station. The filling station has created conditions for the simultaneous service of eight small vehicles and two large-capacity trucks,” the message noted.

The SOCAR-Petroleum network consists of 36 filling stations. SOCAR-Petroleum also owns the only liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the country. SOCAR is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly LNG fuel.