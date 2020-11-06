SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

Oil&Gas 6 November 2020 16:17 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A new filling station belonging to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) was put into operation in Sumgayit city on 208 Babek Street, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR-Petroleum.

“Thus, the number of gas stations operating in Azerbaijan under the SOCAR brand has reached 36. The new filling station will be convenient for owners of vehicles moving in the direction of Sumgayit-Novkhani,” the message said.

“Gasoline of super, premium, RON-92 marks, as well as diesel fuel products are sold at this station. The filling station has created conditions for the simultaneous service of eight small vehicles and two large-capacity trucks,” the message noted.

The SOCAR-Petroleum network consists of 36 filling stations. SOCAR-Petroleum also owns the only liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the country. SOCAR is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly LNG fuel.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Snam’s gas injection down due to drop in gas demand
Snam’s gas injection down due to drop in gas demand
SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit
SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit
SOCAR to supply arctic diesel fuel to Ukraine
SOCAR to supply arctic diesel fuel to Ukraine
Loading Bars
Latest
Japan decreases import of Kazakh-made goods year-on-year Business 17:09
Kazakhstan's KazAgro provides bulk of agricultural leases in country - Fitch Business 17:08
Snam’s gas injection down due to drop in gas demand Oil&Gas 17:07
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exported juices, soft drinks Uzbekistan 17:02
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers bans entry-exit in several cities, districts Society 16:46
Business Association of Georgia talks about current situation in foreign exchange market Business 16:46
Tesla launches $250 Tequila, runs out in hours US 16:46
Uzbekistan expands its export of hot pepper Uzbekistan 16:45
Turkmenistan increases its trade volume Business 16:44
Historical monument in Azerbaijan's Gubadli transformed into animal stable - top official (VIDEO) Politics 16:44
Pashinyan is mentally ill, and he's leading Armenia to death - Armenian cleric Politics 16:42
Spokesperson for MFA talks about fake Twitter account Politics 16:39
Housing prices in Iran double Business 16:38
Georgian wine tasting event held in Munich, Germany Business 16:35
Iran's renewable energies lead to reduction in fossil fuel emission Business 16:33
Council of CIS Heads of Governments meeting held in via videoconference Turkmenistan 16:22
Baku's 9M2020 public catering turnover more than halves Business 16:21
Germany agrees to give COVID-hit airports financial aid Europe 16:20
SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Oil&Gas 16:17
Azerbaijan to auction off state-owned enterprises, vehicles Business 16:11
President Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss situation on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:58
Armenians plunder over 700 monuments in occupied Azerbaijani territories Politics 15:57
Iran declares production data for agricultural products Business 15:54
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea year-on-year Business 15:54
Khazar Consortium opens tender to buy gas compressor spare parts in Turkmenistan Tenders 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 15:47
Georgia reveals loans issued within preferential agricultural lending program Business 15:45
Azerbaijan to issue financial support to district residents due to COVID-19 Economy 15:43
Shareholders of Azerbaijani agro-insurance company to discuss 2021 budget Finance 15:41
Azerbaijan Railways talks exports via railways over nine months Transport 15:39
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana further decreasing flights to Istanbul Transport 15:36
Development of co-op in CIS impossible without resolving Karabakh conflict - PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:35
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to special quarantine regime in some settlements Society 15:33
SOCAR to supply arctic diesel fuel to Ukraine Oil&Gas 15:26
Israeli expert says sanctions must be imposed on Armenia due to attacks on Azerbaijani civilians Politics 15:24
Samruk-Kazyna sells stake of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Rail and Section Works LLP Business 15:12
Kazakhstan increases coal exports to Belarus, Kyrgyzstan despite COVID-19 Business 15:10
Azerbaijan shows new video footage of cities, villages ravaged by Armenia (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:09
Georgian airline Myway Airlines has new owner Business 14:58
Indicators of construction, industrial sector of Turkmenistan published Construction 14:56
Malaysia plans extra $4.8 billion for special COVID-19 fund Other News 14:48
Armenian pastor urges Armenian people to stop bloodshed and come to peace Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:48
Azerbaijan's water management authority signs tender contract with local company Business 14:37
Uzbekistan continues testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 14:35
Armenian Armed Forces abandon positions in direction of Gubadli district - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:29
Azerbaijan raises value of export operations with Iran in 9M2020 Business 14:26
Turkmenistan significantly increases indicators for transport, communication sector Transport 14:17
New packages of microcredits for farmers presented in Azerbaijan Business 14:15
Armenian side trying to divert attention from its military crimes - MoD Politics 14:12
Get iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free for 3 months! ICT 14:04
Turkey reveals data on carpet exports for 10M2020 Turkey 13:53
Uzbekistan, UAE eye expanding co-op via new projects in agriculture field Business 13:53
Value of non-cash payments drops in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Finance 13:50
Reforms of state-owned enterprises to bring big dividends to Uzbekistan - World Bank Group President Finance 13:48
Warehouse with Armenian Armed Forces' ammunition blasted near Khankendi city - MoD Politics 13:47
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:37
Turkey discloses 9M2020 volume of cargo movement via its ports from Kazakhstan Turkey 13:36
Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia reveals volume of its net profit Business 13:32
INPEX sees decrease in net crude oil sales, despite higher volume Oil&Gas 13:32
MES firefighters conduct first firefighting operation in liberated territories (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.6 Finance 13:22
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint defense-industry forum online Economy 13:08
MOL Group’s portfolio breakeven down by 5/bbl Oil&Gas 12:54
Kazakhstan's Ecology Ministry prohibits geological exploration in Balkhsh district Business 12:42
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli’s impact on MOL Group’s Q3 performance Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkmenistan increases production of oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 12:39
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 12:37
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan in talks over big railway project construction Transport 12:33
National Bank of Georgia predicts inflation decline Finance 12:30
Oil falls amid rising COVID-19 cases, U.S. election uncertainty Oil&Gas 12:25
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye to increase annual bilateral trade Business 12:24
Denmark's Novo Nordisk to buy Emisphere Technologies in $1.8 billion deal Europe 12:23
Azerbaijani troops writing new page in world military history - Speaker of parliament Politics 12:22
China says has never interfered in other countries' affairs Other News 12:21
Turkmenistan sees GDP growth Finance 12:20
Prices for sugar, oil and wheat expected to increase in Georgia Business 12:20
Armenian radicals attack Turkish cafe in US (VIDEO) Politics 12:17
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for rolling stock overhaul Tenders 12:14
Georgia shows decreasing trend of energy consumption Oil&Gas 12:12
Armenian Diaspora financing terrorism - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 12:09
Expectations Index to decrease in Georgia - ISET-PI Business 12:07
Over 3,000 private houses damaged due to Armenian provocations - General Prosecutor's Office Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:00
Turkey slightly contracts total export of clothes over ten months Turkey 11:58
Iran to allocate funds for projects in Malayer city Business 11:56
Daily COVID-19 cases reach over 2,500 in Georgia Georgia 11:54
Indicators of Turkmenistan’s agro-industrial sector increased Business 11:52
Uzbekistan’s Fergana region starts production of Euro-4, Euro-5 diesel fuel Oil&Gas 11:51
MOL Group’s capex on ACG dev’t down Oil&Gas 11:51
Embassy in US calls on Azerbaijanis for vigilance against Armenian radicals' threats Politics 11:31
Revenues of Georgian Wehost Airbnb managing company down Business 11:30
MOL Group reveals production volume at ACG Oil&Gas 11:30
Georgia's Telasi electricity distribution company reveals data for 9M2020 Oil&Gas 11:28
Azerbaijan's religious leaders respond to accusations of 'religious conflict' in Karabakh Politics 11:26
Kazakh oil & gas company opens to buy welding aggregates Tenders 11:11
Turkmen cotton spinning factory exceeds plan in value Business 11:10
Azerbaijan’s Consul General in LA nd Azerbaijani community condemn hate crime against Turkish restaurant (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Georgia sees decrease in Business Confidence Index Business 10:54
Sony Middle East And Africa FZE to deliver new equipment to Turkmenistan Business 10:49
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 6 Uzbekistan 10:42
Wizz Air, AirBaltic, Georgian Airways cancel flights amid COVID-19 Transport 10:16
All news