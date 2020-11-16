Saipem announces timeframe for pipelines, umbilical systems installation at Absheron field

Oil&Gas 16 November 2020 09:15 (UTC+04:00)
Saipem announces timeframe for pipelines, umbilical systems installation at Absheron field
PCR test to become cheaper in Iran
PCR test to become cheaper in Iran
Iranian coronavirus vaccines among WHO list of promising candidates
Iranian coronavirus vaccines among WHO list of promising candidates
Iran reaches new daily record on COVID-19 pandemic
Iran reaches new daily record on COVID-19 pandemic
Latest
Afghanistan to join Iran`s gas buyers club Oil&Gas 09:57
Iran's ICT Minister talks internet quality ICT 09:53
PCR test to become cheaper in Iran Society 09:50
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange shows an upward trend Business 09:48
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 70,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Pashinyan urges servicemen from Karabakh to resolve issue of "whining" protesters Armenia 09:38
Pashinyan actually calling for civil clashes - Armenia's ombudsman Armenia 09:33
Saipem announces timeframe for pipelines, umbilical systems installation at Absheron field Oil&Gas 09:15
Engineering & Procurement completed for Gas Lift Pipeline to Chirag Oil&Gas 09:15
Iranian coronavirus vaccines among WHO list of promising candidates Society 09:10
Iran's support package to cover majority of population Business 09:10
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:47
Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics Other News 08:21
Syrian FM Walid al-Moallem dies Arab World 07:58
COVID-19 daily infections slightly down in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:28
Iran discloses volume of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises in Golestan Province Finance 07:01
China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms Other News 06:48
SpaceX rocket carrying four astronauts successfully takes off Other News 06:11
6-magnitude quake rattles southern Philippines Other News 05:29
Turkmenistan increases import of Turkish-made electrical goods Turkey 05:01
After 99% vote count, Sandu ahead in Moldovan presidential run-off with 56.91% (UPDATE) Other News 04:49
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 11 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 04:30
UK records another 24,962 coronavirus cases with 168 deaths Europe 03:57
WHO records over 590,000 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 03:09
PM Johnson is self-isolating after COVID-19 contact Europe 02:24
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 7,859 - crisis center Russia 01:45
Turkey reports 3,223 new COVID-19 cases, 414,278 in total Turkey 00:39
Iran reveals projected investments in industry sector Finance 15 November 23:58
Iran’s exports from Qazvin Province declines Business 15 November 23:55
Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths Other News 15 November 23:35
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.96 mln Other News 15 November 23:02
Iran to offer free electricity to low consuming users Business 15 November 22:20
Turkish Health Minister says restrictions look inevitable for Istanbul Turkey 15 November 22:19
Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan arrives in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 15 November 22:17
Georgian ruling party says repeat elections not on agenda Georgia 15 November 21:54
Expenditure in Iran’s mining sector increases Finance 15 November 21:31
EU competition chief to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact Europe 15 November 21:05
7 killed, over 10 injured in building fire in Hong Kong Other News 15 November 20:39
Iran's parliament to review reform of budget Business 15 November 20:14
Azerbaijan reduces steel imports from Turkey Turkey 15 November 20:14
Belarus reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 114,185 Other News 15 November 20:05
Azerbaijani MoD unveils video of Khojavend's Dashbashi village liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 15 November 19:30
Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden won election, concedes 'nothing' US 15 November 19:29
Japan reports 1,435 new cases of COVID-19, 118,702 in total Other News 15 November 18:56
Absolute majority of displaced Azerbaijanis determined to return to liberated territories Society 15 November 18:37
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks on Karabakh conflict Politics 15 November 18:33
Iran unveils value of concessions provided for Razavi Khorasan Province Business 15 November 18:33
Azerbaijan confirms 1,101 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15 November 18:19
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 16 Oil&Gas 15 November 18:17
Overview of Azerbaijan agricultural sector for Nov.9-15 Business 15 November 18:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 15 November 18:01
Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Turkey announces tender to rent vehicles Turkey 15 November 17:50
Restoring of manufacturing enterprises in Iran's Qom Province accelerated Business 15 November 17:47
Duties of prime minister of Kyrgyzstan are entrusted to Artyem Novikov Kyrgyzstan 15 November 17:38
Philippines' typhoon deaths rise as worst floods in 45 years hit north Other News 15 November 17:35
PPI for industrial products increases in Georgia Business 15 November 17:34
Turkish municipality opens tender to rent vehicles Turkey 15 November 17:21
Baku City Circuit comments on demolition of pit stop building Politics 15 November 17:19
Armenia admits loss of 51 more servicemen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 November 17:19
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 15 November 17:18
Iran and Qatar to cooperate in energy sector Business 15 November 17:11
TAP’s completion will allow to commence first gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Europe by end of 2020 – BP Oil&Gas 15 November 16:16
Gas consumption in Iran surges Oil&Gas 15 November 16:12
Azerbaijani soldiers dancing on snow-covered slopes of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar mountains in celebration of victory (VIDEO) Society 15 November 16:11
Armenians do everything to destroy Azerbaijani religious monuments - aide to president Politics 15 November 16:08
Artifacts found during archaeological excavations in Aghdam transported to Armenia - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 November 16:01
TAP starts commercial operations (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15 November 15:53
Armenians leaving Azerbaijani territories, damaging environment - Assistant to president Politics 15 November 15:47
Armenia absolutely illegally settles civilians in Kalbajar district Politics 15 November 15:46
Process of Armenians’ withdrawal from Kalbajar district delayed Politics 15 November 15:46
Iran’s NISOC opens tender for petroleum reservoir Oil&Gas 15 November 15:38
Iran boosts exports of agricultural products Business 15 November 15:37
Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president Politics 15 November 15:36
Azerbaijan shows aerial video footage from villages of Khojavend district liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 15 November 15:24
Azerbaijani troops in full readiness to move in direction of Kalbajar district – Defense Ministry Politics 15 November 15:23
COVID-like pneumonia death toll surpasses 40,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15 November 15:17
Azerbaijan gives time for Armenia to withdraw troops from Kalbajar until Nov. 25 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 November 15:13
Iran reaches new daily record on COVID-19 pandemic Society 15 November 15:09
Trend news agency expresses condolences on death of director general of Bulgarian Telegraph Agency Society 15 November 14:50
Turkey aims to increase investment in transport corridor linking Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Transport 15 November 13:54
ANAMA employee severely injured in mine explosion – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Politics 15 November 13:43
Iran unveils manufacturing of several industrial products Business 15 November 13:42
Azerbaijani Parliament's appeal to Azerbaijan's President to enter history - MP (VIDEO) Politics 15 November 13:41
Iran discloses details of products purchased by Government Trading Corporation Business 15 November 13:24
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan reports 474 more recoveries, 3 new fatalities Kyrgyzstan 15 November 13:03
Armenians leaving Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 15 November 12:54
Armenian generals fled from battlefield during battles (VIDEO) Politics 15 November 12:54
Georgia reports 3 020 new coronavirus cases, 3 387 recoveries, 34 deaths Georgia 15 November 12:50
3 Syrians who fought on Armenia’s side die - Syrian human rights activist Politics 15 November 12:14
Iran reveals manufacturing of several mining products Business 15 November 11:46
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 15 November 11:45
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for rolling stock overhaul Tenders 15 November 10:44
Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 15 November 09:52
Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan to be liberated from Armenian occupation today Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 November 09:45
Information on recall of Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia does not reflect truth - MFA Politics 15 November 09:38
Georgian Azerbaijanis celebrate liberation of Kalbajar - National Congress Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 November 09:35
Iran reveals production data for chemical, petrochemical products Oil&Gas 15 November 09:25
Baku Transport Agency launches tender to attract services for parking pavilions Tenders 15 November 09:25
Turkey reveals fuel oil shipment figures via its ports over 9M2020 Turkey 15 November 09:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 15 Oil&Gas 15 November 09:21
All news