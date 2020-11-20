First permanent representative of IRENA elected in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the United Arab Emirates Serdarmammet Garadjaev was elected the first permanent representative of Turkmenistan of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s MFA.

Garadjaev held an online meeting with Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, where Garadjaev presented the credentials of the permanent representative of Turkmenistan to the agency.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the importance of cooperation between the International Energy Agency for renewable energy and Turkmenistan and the directions of its development.

As reported, during the meeting of the government, that was held earlier, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the proposal to nominate the country for election to the Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from 2021 through 2022.

During the meeting of the government, it was also proposed to appoint the country's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates as the permanent representative of Turkmenistan to IRENA.

The main governing body of the organization is the Assembly of member countries, and the Agency Council is a body that reports to the Assembly.

The Council's tasks include facilitating interaction between the Agency's member countries, preparing draft programs, the organization's budget and annual report, concluding contracts on behalf of the organization, creating subsidiary bodies, and others.

