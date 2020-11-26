Measures to attract investors to Uzbek mining, geological industry discussed at int’l forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Measures to attract potential investors to the mining and geological industry and the prospects for the implementation of joint projects were discussed at the Uzbekistan International Mining Forum – UIMF Online 2020, Trend reports citing uzdaily.uz.

The second International Mining Forum of Uzbekistan - UIMF 2020 was held online on November 25, 2020, and brought together key industry players to discuss topical issues on the main topic "Forecast of the development of the mining and metallurgical industry in a changing world - Strategy of industry leaders".

The forum brought together 17 speakers and 170 delegates from Afghanistan, Great Britain, Canada, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, UAE, Russia, France, and Uzbekistan.

The projects being implemented and modern technologies used in the exploration and mining operations in Uzbekistan were announced in the reports of the flagships of the country's mining industry Navoi Mining & Metallurgy Combine (MMC) State Enterprise and Almalyk MMC JSC.

Special attention was paid to presentations of modern solutions, innovative and digital technologies, IT tools of an integrated approach in solving production problems from the drilling stage to the stage of rock dressing.

Given the current realities, the holding of this forum is of great importance, despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, experts and key players in the mining industry were able to use the UIMF 2020 - online platform for professional communications, share their vision of development prospects and outline ways for further interaction.

Official support in organizing the forum was provided by the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Geology and Mineral Resources.

