Azerbaijani's negotiations with UAE on renewables nearing completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Negotiations between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the Masdar company (the UAE) on project documentation in the development of the use of renewables are at the final stage and will be completed soon, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The fourth meeting of the commission created by the decree of the president of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2019 on measures to implement pilot projects in the field of renewable energy sources (RES) was held.

During the meeting, the work on the implementation of pilot projects for the past period was considered, the final versions of the contracts to be signed with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power company were approved.

Opening the meeting, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov informed about the work carried out together jointly with the relevant structures on allocation of land plots for the RES development, on connecting to the grid and integrate into the energy system, on determining the mechanism for providing state guarantees, as well as in other areas.

The projects of 6 contracts signed with ACWA Power were prepared and revised. The commission members supported the prepared documents and approved the draft agreements.