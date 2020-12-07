Kazakhstan extends COVID-19-related quarantine restrictions at Tengiz oil-gas field

Oil&Gas 7 December 2020 13:35 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

Trend:

Quarantine restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were extended at the Tengiz, Prorva, and Morskoy fields in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region in accordance with the decree signed by the acting chief sanitary doctor of Zhylyoi district D. Zharylgasova, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

"In order to stabilize the epidemiological situation of coronavirus infection at the facilities of Tengizchevroil LLC and contracting organizations on the territory of the Tengiz, Prorva, Morskoy and other fields, quarantine and restrictive measures will be extended from 00:00 (GMT+6) December 7, 2020, until the stabilization of epidemiological situation regarding COVID- 19,” the decree stated.

According to the decree, Tengizchevroil, the operational headquarters in Tengiz must continue anti-epidemic measures in terms of ensuring the implementation of the mask regime, social distancing, sanitary and disinfection regime at the facilities. Compliance with the quarantine regime in hospitals to monitor infected persons with the asymptomatic disease must be ensured.

“Besides, there must be ensured the continuation of the work of quarantine units in shift camps following the requirements for the isolation of contacts with COVID-19 patients, anti-epidemic and quarantine measures with the closure of individual blocks and dormitories for 14 days of quarantine since the last case of COVID-19 detection, close contacts with a laboratory examination for COVID-19 by PCR method for a period of 3 and 12 days of isolation,” further read the decree.

As the decree said, there must be developed a detailed action plan with contractors to localize COVID-19 outbreaks; the shift camps of contractors and other enterprises with epidemiologists must be allocated and equipped.

The decree also instructed administration of Zhylyoi region, Tengizchevroil, contracting and all other organizations operating at the Tengiz, Prorva, Morskoy fields and other fields to prohibit the entry and exit of vehicles, except law enforcement and special bodies, sanitary and epidemiological services, firefighting, state emergency services and also vehicles involved in ensuring production and personnel to be removed from Tengiz to the place of permanent residence.

