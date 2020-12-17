Gas leak detected in medium pressure gas pipeline in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

According to the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, 226.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated on December 15 at the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants (228.1 million kilowatt-hours on December 14).

Some 217.1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity of the generated volume was supplied to the country's consumers (217.8 million kilowatt-hours on December 14).

The forecast of natural gas supplies by regional gas supply companies as a whole amounted to 94.696 million cubic meters of natural gas, in fact, being guided by consumer requests, 108.197 million cubic meters were supplied per day. Consumers of the country received 2,168 tons of liquefied gas and 13,749 tons of coal products to provide consumers with coal and briquettes.

According to the Khududgaz Poytakht gas supply branch, a gas leak was discovered in a medium-pressure gas pipeline running along Fergana Yuli Street, Yashnabad region on December 15. The gas supply was interrupted from 10:00 to 18:00 in order to eliminate the malfunction. Then the consumers (148 apartments from three multi-storey buildings, 153 households, and five wholesale consumers) were re-connected to the gas supply.

In addition, the supply of natural gas was temporarily suspended in the Kibray district of the Tashkent region on December 15 from 10:00 for repair work on the D-76 mm gas pipeline supplying consumers to the Okoltin, Uzumzor, and Darkhan quartes. After the completion of the renovation, gas supplies to 1,030 households and four wholesale consumers were resumed.

According to the Khududgaz Syrdarya branch, gas supplies to 4,100 households and 31 wholesale consumers were temporarily suspended on December 15 from 12:00 to 17:00 in order to prevent gas leakage in the high-pressure gas pipeline from the Bakht-invest-Nur gas station. The gas supply was restored at 17:00 after the emergency situation was eliminated.

