SOCAR launches one more petrol station

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned a new filling station belonging to SOCAR in Piran village of the Lerik district, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

“Thus, the number of filling stations operating in Azerbaijan under the SOCAR brand has reached 37. The new gas station will be convenient for owners of vehicles moving in the direction of Lankaran-Lerik,” the message said.

As the SOCAR stated, the filling station that was put into operation has three refueling stations.

“Gasoline of Premium and RON-92 marks, as well as diesel fuel products will be sold in the filling station. Conditions for the simultaneous servicing of four small vehicles and two large-capacity trucks have been created at the filling station,”

SOCAR-Petroleum has 37 filling stations. It also owns the only compressed natural gas (CNG) terminal in Azerbaijan, SOCAR is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly CNG fuel.

