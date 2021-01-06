Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out communication and other work on Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a decision to build communication lines and carry out other work as part of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

In accordance with the decision, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) was entrusted with carrying out this work.

The Turkish section of the gas pipeline from Igdir to Sadarak in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will stretch 85 kilometers and its capacity will reach 500 million cubic meters per year. The project will be implemented by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR and the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Company BOTAS.

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries, the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is planned to be completed within a year.