Reconstruction of HPP in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin to end soon

Armenians destroyed small hydroelectric power plants, dismantled and removed operable equipment, burned or blew up the details which they couldn’t carry away from the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy OJSC.

According to the company, these stations are currently in an unusable state, as they are completely destroyed.

"Nevertheless, Azerenergy has already started to make practical steps to achieve the goals set by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to turn the liberated lands into a zone of green energy,” said the company. “For example, the restoration of the 8-megawatt small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Lachin district’s Gulabird village is underway, and the work is nearing completion. Equipment damaged during the 44-day war, including machine rooms, units, generators, control panels and transformers, is being replaced or repaired.”

As reported, at the same time, the pipe, through which water from the Hakari River (running via the Azerbaijani Gubadli and Zangilan districts) is supplied to the hydraulic units and which has become unusable after the war, is being restored.

"After completing the work carried out on a rotational basis, the Gulabird power plant is planned to be commissioned in the near future and special teams, contractors and specialists have been involved in respective work," the company also noted.

Initially the 10 kilo voltage generated by the HPP will be transmitted to nearby Azerbaijani military units in Lachin and Gubadli, and in the future - through a high-voltage line to a new 110 KV substation to be built in Gubadli, added the company.

All of the above districts were occupied by Armenia in 1992-1993 and liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces as a result of the 44-day (from Sept.27 through early Nov.9, 2020) war.

