UK voices interest in restoring electric energy sector in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The UK companies are interested in the restoration work to be carried out in the electric energy sector in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK and Northern Ireland, James Sharp said, Trend reports on Jan.27 referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Sharp made the remark at a meeting with the ministry’s head Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the ambassador, the companies are also interested in the development of using renewable energy sources.

At the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy, as well as the establishment of green energy zones in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Stressing that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK are successfully developing in all areas, including the energy sector, Shahbazov spoke about the fruitful cooperation with BP and highly appreciated the joint efforts in line with the challenges facing the energy sector, including the development of renewable energy use.

He informed the ambassador about the plans for the restoration of liberated territories and the establishment of a green energy zone, as well as the renewable energy potential of these territories.

Implementation of the protocol of the third meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Azerbaijani and the UK Governments, the next meeting, and a number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva