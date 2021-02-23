Energy ministers of Turkic Council member-countries to hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The First Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of the Turkic Council will be convened online on 24 February 2021, Trend reports citing the Turkic Council.

Hosted by Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the opening remarks of the meeting will be delivered by Minister Shahbazov and Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev.

The meeting will be followed by the statements of the Ministers of Energy of the Member and Observer States.

Nurlan Nogayev, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Kubanychbek Turdubaev, Minister of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic; Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey; Alisher Sultanov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Attila Steiner, ‎State Secretary for Energy Policy, Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary will attend the meeting.

The ministers will evaluate the existing multilateral energy cooperation; make discussions on the cooperation opportunities in development and diversification of energy routes, as well as improvement of intra-regional energy connectivity among the Member and Observer States.

The participating ministers will also exchange views on;

- enabling framework and favorable investment climate for enhanced development of renewable energy sources,

- sharing best practices and knowledge on energy efficiency and advanced energy technologies,

- setting up overseas distribution channels for petrochemical products are producing in the Member States,

- exchanging of experiences in development of environmentally-friendly public transportation, such as gas and electric vehicles.

- opportunities for establishment of a joint venture in the field of petroleum engineering among the Member States.

The First Working Group meeting on Energy of the Turkic Council will take place on February 23, 2021 online, prior to the Ministerial Meeting.