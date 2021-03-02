Azerbaijan's Tax Service registers local affiliate of UAE's Masdar company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy registered Masdar Azerbaycan LLC in February 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the service.

According to the source, the authorized capital of the company amounted to 100 manat ($58.8). Dilyara Israfilova was appointed as the company’s official representative.

As earlier reported, on January 9, 2020, with the participation of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, executive contracts were signed between the Ministry of Energy, ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), and Masdar (UAE) companies.

In accordance with the executive agreement, discussions with the UAE's Masdar company on draft contracts related to the construction of solar power plants are ongoing, and proposals for signing the сontracts will be presented in the near future.

