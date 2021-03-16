Azerbaijani Azerishig reconstructing infrastructure in several villages of liberated Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Within the project of Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC in Karabakh, reconstruction works have started in eight villages of the Aghdam district, the company told Trend.

During the Second Karabakh War, when these villages came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces, their electrical infrastructure was seriously damaged, the company message reads.

As reported, the shells fired by the Armenian troops made power lines unusable.

At the first stage, power lines are completely renewed here, including poles, transformer substations, and electricity meters in three villages, the company noted.

“It is expected that in a month the work will be completed in the villages of Hajimammadli, Mammadbaghirli, and Afatli, where about 1,200 subscribers live. Electricity is supplied to these settlements from the newly built Afatly substation with a voltage of 35/10 kilovolts,” the message said.

“In accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, power supply was provided to buildings of special state importance located in the liberated lands of Jabrayil, Shusha, Lachin, Gubadly, Zangilan and Aghdam districts. The construction of a new 35-kilovolt power transmission line from Tartar to the village of Sugovushan continues,” the message added.