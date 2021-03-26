Iran to change oil export to Oman Sea terminals

President Rouhani made the remarks on Thursday at the inaugural ceremony of 39 national projects in trade and economic zones in different parts of the country, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The president referred to Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline, which will transport main part of Iran's oil through southern waters, as a giant project in Iran's history.

The 1,000-km Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline increases the transport capacity to one million barrels a day in southern Iran.

Pointing to the motto of the current year emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution as "Production: Support and Eliminating Obstacles”, President Rouhani pointed out that the government will continue surge in production to achieve the goals set for the new year vehemently.

He added that the government in the remaining days in office will turn the name of this year from word to action.

Touching upon inauguration of the projects across the country, the president said it is an indication of defeat of enemies' sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that inauguration of the projects will lead to development in free economic zones and boost in national production.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with materializing the guidelines stipulated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the past Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2021).