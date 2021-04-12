Croatia, Azerbaijan mull prospects for developing energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.12

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the Ambassador of Croatia to Baku Branko Zebic discussed the current situation and the prospects for the development of energy cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via Greek media.

They focused on the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project, which can be a part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The ambassador highly appreciated Azerbaijan's continued support for the implementation of the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project, in which Croatia participates.

Ionian Adriatic Pipeline can be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to transport gas to many countries in South-East Europe.

The pipeline with total length of 516 kilometers will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to split in Croatia.

The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

"Plinacro, Gas Transmission System Operator, is taking an active role in preparation and implementation of the IAP and are in contact with colleagues from Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina," Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development told Trend.

"Further improving of interstate cooperation is in the interest for both of our countries and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation certainly contributes to the development of bilateral relations. Its work is crucial in establishing direct contacts and activities of companies and other legal entities in line with the goal of encouraging investments and promoting the exchange of information in economic areas."

