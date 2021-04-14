Brent prices above $66/bbl first time from March 18
Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2021 gained 4.01% to $66.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, according to trading data, Trend reports citing TASS.
WTI futures had an uptick by 4.22% to $62.72 per barrel.
Crude oil prices are growing on the back of the released weekly report from the US Department of Energy, showing that commercial inventories of oil in the US dropped by 5.89 mln barrels over the last week and totaled 492.4 mln barrels as at April 9.
