Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increases this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased five to 453 rigs this week, up by 114 year on year, according to the weekly data released by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

These active drilling rigs included 352 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, up by eight from the previous week; 100 gas drilling rigs, down by three from the previous week; and one miscellaneous rigs, down by one from last week.

The 453 rigs included 437 land drilling rigs, up by three from last week; one inland water rig, unchanged from last week; and 15 offshore drilling rigs, up by two from last week.

Of them, 28 are directional drilling rigs, 410 are horizontal drilling rigs and 15 are vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, the state of Louisiana gained the most by three rigs, reaching 55 rigs in total.

By far, the Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico has been the largest source of shale oil production growth in the United States, having become an engine of supply growth outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the past years.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China continues to be one of the biggest oil consumers of the world.

According to the release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China's crude oil output grew 3.3 percent year on year to 17.09 million tonnes in March. China imported 49.66 million tonnes of crude oil in March this year, up 20.8 percent year on year.