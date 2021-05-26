Azerbaijan working on determining prices for electricity from renewable sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The procedure for determining prices (tariffs) for electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES) is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law ‘On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity’ (first reading).

According to the document, prices (tariffs) for electricity generated from renewable energy sources are calculated for each kilowatt-hour of electricity transmitted to the grid. Requirements for measurements, measuring instruments are determined by the law "On ensuring the uniformity of measurements", and the calculations for the electricity transferred to the power grid, the terms and conditions of payment - under agreements concluded between the parties.

Electricity produced from renewable energy sources is sold at wholesale prices (tariffs) by an authority (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, excluding tariffs specified in clause 9.3 of the above law.

Guaranteed tariffs are established through an auction held to select an electricity producer in the territory of RES availability, and if the electricity producer is selected by direct involvement - on the basis of an agreement reached between the producer and the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.

Guarantee rates are determined within the period specified in the purchase agreement in accordance with clause 8.5 of the above law.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.