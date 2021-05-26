Dutch Signify offers Azerbaijan's SOCAR lighting systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Dutch Signify company offers the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) the lighting systems, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

According to the company, on May 25, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev received the Director-General of Signify Eric Rondolat and other representatives of the company's management.

Noting the importance of economic and energy sustainability for Azerbaijan after meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Davos Economic Forum, Rondolat stated that that Signify specializes in new lighting technologies and that he visited Baku to offer its technology in this area.

"Our lighting systems based on LED technologies more stable and economical and efficiently managed," the Signify director general noted.

In the course of the meeting, proposals were given to continue negotiations with responsible persons in the relevant areas to study the possibility of using the lighting systems offered by Signify, on processing factories and other SOCAR enterprises and determine their effectiveness.

Signify (former name - Philips Lighting) is considered one of the world's leading coverage of cities. Thanks to LED technology, the company ensures energy saving. Signify also has been engaged in agricultural lighting technologies for more than 20 years.

