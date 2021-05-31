Azerbaijan's Parliament approves tasks of state on use of renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has defined the tasks of the state on the use of renewable energy sources (RES) in the production of electricity, Trend reports.

This issue is regulated by the bill ‘On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity’, which was discussed on May 31 at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the tasks of the state in the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity are as follows:

- formation and implementation of state policy in this area;

- adoption of action plans on the use of RES;

- adoption of regulatory legal acts;

- ensuring the creation of a favorable investment climate in order to attract local and foreign investments in this area;

- determination of the location of renewable energy sources;

- introduction of support mechanisms for the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity;

- carrying out activities related to the training of professional specialists, strengthening human resources, and drafting training programs in this area.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.