Azerbaijan's SOCAR to hold public auction for industrial waste management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will hold a public auction for industrial waste management, Trend reports referring to a source in SOCAR.

The company’s Environmental Department has announced a public auction to manage recyclable industrial waste.

The auction is open to specialized companies with practical experience in the field of waste management, appropriate technologies and resources.

The main objectives of the event are to reduce the negative impact of waste generated in the course of economic activity, to return waste of a reusable, secondary raw material nature to circulation, the source said.

“The key requirements that are priority in the process of returning waste for recycling will be safe handling and complete recycling. To determine the winner of the auction for the management of waste intended for reuse, the technical or technological capabilities of the participants, the proposed environmentally sustainable solutions and economic efficiency will be considered as important conditions," added the source.

The auction will start at 10:00 (GMT +4) June 16 and will be held in a videoconference format, taking into account the requirements of the quarantine regime.

The waste is located in the waste management center (Puta-Korgoz-Gizildash road, Sahil village, Garadagh district, Baku).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva