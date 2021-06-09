Oil output to outpace growth in global oil consumption in 2022, says EIA

Oil&Gas 9 June 2021 09:51 (UTC+04:00)
Oil output to outpace growth in global oil consumption in 2022, says EIA
France must help Azerbaijan in cleaning landmines at liberated lands - French senator (PHOTO)
France must help Azerbaijan in cleaning landmines at liberated lands - French senator (PHOTO)
G7 countries devise way to catch Amazon in tax net
G7 countries devise way to catch Amazon in tax net
Protest rally against Armenian murderers held in French Saint-Etienne
Protest rally against Armenian murderers held in French Saint-Etienne
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil demand won’t regain pre-pandemic level until next year – WB Oil&Gas 10:22
DEFSCOPE is a PECB partner now! ICT 10:21
USAID Georgia launches new partnership with Gazelle Finance company Business 10:12
Azerbaijan eliminating damage caused by Armenia to nature of liberated lands (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:05
Armenia's ex-president slams acting PM for disrespecting Russian president Armenia 10:04
Argentina receives first batch of components for Sputnik V production — ministry Russia 09:57
Israel's fiscal deficit narrows as gov't revenues rise Israel 09:54
Commanders of two military units in Armenia dismissed Armenia 09:51
Oil output to outpace growth in global oil consumption in 2022, says EIA Oil&Gas 09:51
France must help Azerbaijan in cleaning landmines at liberated lands - French senator (PHOTO) Politics 09:50
Saudi Aramco launches first dollar sukuk bond - term sheet Arab World 09:45
G7 countries devise way to catch Amazon in tax net US 09:42
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 09:33
Protest rally against Armenian murderers held in French Saint-Etienne Europe 09:31
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Netherlands through Turkish ports Turkey 09:12
Iran, Tajikistan stress promotion of trade ties Business 08:46
Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkey Kyrgyzstan 08:21
Kazakhstan elected to Economic and Social Council for 2022-2024 Kazakhstan 08:09
MEDEF’s activities in Turkmenistan remain at high level despite COVID-19 Business 08:01
U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans US 07:38
Gidey breaks two-day-old 10,000m world record Other News 07:07
Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 4 mln Other News 06:26
Brazil reports 2,378 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 05:47
Israel-China air cargo up 169 pct in 1st 5 months of 2021 Israel 05:10
Over 18 mln vaccinated against COVID-19 in Turkey Turkey 04:27
Blinken says "hundreds of sanctions" against Iran to remain in place US 03:35
World Bank upgrades China's growth forecast to 8.5 pct in 2021 Other News 02:39
Saudi extends residency permits, visas for stranded expats Arab World 02:02
Over 500 journalists accredited at Russia-US summit in Geneva — Swiss Foreign Ministry Europe 01:19
EU and EIB group supports reopening of Georgian hazelnut plant Business 00:39
Iran needs considerable investments to maintain current gas production - minister Business 00:38
Merkel calls for making 2020s "decade of sustainability" Europe 00:25
Trend News Agency and Real TV launch ambitious economic and analytical project (VIDEO) Economy 8 June 23:49
AFFA clarifies on blocking Nobel Arustamyan's accreditation for Euro 2020 Politics 8 June 23:38
Kazakhstan plans to reduce transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 8 June 23:18
Georgian Terabank's core capital ratio declines - Fitch Ratings Business 8 June 23:11
Armenian serviceman detained in Lachin crossed border of Azerbaijan after getting lost - MoD Politics 8 June 23:07
Israel's car imports jump 47.5 pct in Jan.-May: report Israel 8 June 22:45
Security Council backs Guterres for second term as UN chief Other News 8 June 22:12
230 world leaders call on G7 to pay for global vaccination (VIDEO) Other News 8 June 21:58
Turkey launches campaign to clean up "sea snot" Turkey 8 June 21:47
No new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day in Tajikistan Tajikistan 8 June 21:42
Kazakhstan plans to reduce non-oil budget deficit Oil&Gas 8 June 21:40
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested grains Economy 8 June 21:39
Iran sees increase in its foreign assets Business 8 June 21:39
Food products may get cheaper in Georgia - GDBA Business 8 June 21:36
Measures approved to create modern greenhouses in the regions of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 8 June 21:33
WB publishes forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023 Finance 8 June 21:08
UK reports another 6,048 coronavirus cases amid rising Delta variant concerns Europe 8 June 21:02
IsDBIIssues Report on Role of Artificial Intelligence in Enhancing Financial Inclusion Business 8 June 20:28
World renowned Sadhguru visits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Shamakhi districts (PHOTO) Society 8 June 20:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 8 Society 8 June 19:49
Kazakh president shares instructions on implementation of investment projects Oil&Gas 8 June 19:47
Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 273 recoveries Society 8 June 19:32
Commanders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Naval Forces hold meeting (PHOTO) Politics 8 June 19:29
Azerbaijan announces date of trial of 13 more members of Armenian terrorist armed group Politics 8 June 19:08
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation reviews consequences of Armenia's atrocities in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 8 June 18:58
US ready to render technical assistance to demarcate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia – official Politics 8 June 18:25
US Assistant Secretary of State stresses importance of sharing maps to demine Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 8 June 18:25
Bosnia and Herzegovina's delegation visits Imaret complex in liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 8 June 18:17
Iranian president talks impact of cryptocurrency Business 8 June 18:12
Azerbaijan continues honey production - Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Business 8 June 17:55
Consolidated budget deficit increases in Georgia Business 8 June 17:44
Import of steel by US from Turkey up Turkey 8 June 17:42
U.S. administers 302.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 8 June 17:39
Georgia - one of Latvia’s priority countries in European Neighborhood Policy Business 8 June 17:38
Azerbaijan approves protocol of co-op in vocational education with Turkey Society 8 June 17:30
President Zhaparov replaces minister of energy and industry Kyrgyzstan 8 June 17:28
French Lagazetteaz.fr publishes article on Armenia's war crimes in Karabakh region Politics 8 June 17:24
Economic dynamics to improve further in Georgia - deputy minister Business 8 June 17:22
Trip of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city begins Politics 8 June 17:18
Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021 Russia 8 June 17:10
Norway to identify more offshore areas for wind power parks Europe 8 June 17:09
Azerbaijani non-bank organization unveils volume of loans issued in 2021 Finance 8 June 17:07
Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem Arab World 8 June 17:07
Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green Israel 8 June 17:04
Azerbaijan shows liberated Aghbulaq village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 8 June 17:00
Azerbaijan starts growing new potato variety Economy 8 June 16:59
AGF distinguished itself with successful competitions amid COVID-19 - European Gymnastics president Society 8 June 16:58
Azerbaijani companies developing dynamically, looking for new opportunities - PwC Business 8 June 16:49
EU to hold seminars in several Azerbaijani cities within 'Slow Food Travel' pilot project (PHOTO) Economy 8 June 16:41
Ukrainian SkyUp to launch regular flights to Azerbaijan in July 2021 Transport 8 June 16:30
Turkey reveals total volume of goods transported via BTK railway since its launch Transport 8 June 16:26
Iranian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Economy 8 June 16:20
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes Kazakhstan 8 June 16:19
Turkmen sectors offer perspectives for co-op with participation of French companies - MEDEF Finance 8 June 16:02
Total of 87,645 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 8 June 16:01
Azerbaijan sees multifold decline in lending via credit letters Finance 8 June 15:51
Number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan growing - minister (PHOTO) Business 8 June 15:50
Kazakh Nursultan Nazarbayev Int’l Airport resumes flights to several countries Central Asia 8 June 15:46
Turkmenistan reveals number of objects put into operation by union of industrialists Business 8 June 15:40
UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador Arab World 8 June 15:33
Iran and Russia trade volume remains unchanged - Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Business 8 June 15:30
Kazakhstan launches construction of gas processing plant on Kashagan field Oil&Gas 8 June 15:30
Turkey publishes 5M2021 electrical goods export figures Turkey 8 June 15:29
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 8 June 15:29
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 8 June 15:29
Euro zone economic dip milder than expected in first quarter Europe 8 June 15:28
PwC Azerbaijan’s 4th Annual CEO Survey: A leadership agenda to take on tomorrow (PHOTO) Society 8 June 15:27
Elbit Systems wins night-vision system contract in UK Europe 8 June 15:26
All news