LUKOIL talks prospects for implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan

LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov informed the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the progress of the company's exploration work at the Kazakhstan-based fields, Trend reports citing the press office of the president.

Tokayev received Alekperov on June 15, 2021 and during the meeting the head of the oil company talked about the company's current activities in the country and the prospects for implementation of joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector.

Tokayev was informed about the progress of the company's exploration work in the Zhenis and Al-Farabi oil projects on the Caspian coast.

In addition, the president was told about the work of the LUKOIL plant in the Almaty region, which was launched in 2020. According to Alekperov, currently, the plant produces up to 800 types of various lubricants and exports products to the countries of the region.

Along with this, Alekperov spoke about the vision of LUKOIL regarding the current state and pricing prospects on the world oil market.

Tokayev highly appreciated the Russian company contribution to the development of the oil and gas sector in Kazakhstan, especially noting its participation in the implementation of socially oriented projects.