Damaged water, electricity meters in Azerbaijan to be replaced with 'smart' ones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Energy supplying organizations in Azerbaijan will use smart meters to provide consumers with electricity, natural gas, central heating, cooling and hot water, Trend reports citing the new bill ‘On the rational use of energy resources and energy efficiency'.

The new bill states that in the event of damage to existing meters or if it is necessary to replace them, energy supplying organizations will use ‘smart’ meters when supplying consumers.

A ‘smart’ meter is a modern metering device that measures the amount and cost of consumed energy over time, ensuring the delivery of information to suppliers and consumers using modern information and communication technologies.