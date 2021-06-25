Eurostat reveals data Italy's imports of Turkmen oil products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Italy imported 329,303 tons of oil products from Turkmenistan in 2020 in the amount of 95.7 million Euros, Eurostat told Trend.

In particular, the purchase was carried out in June, August, September, October and December. Thus, Italy imported 86,289 tons of oil products worth 24.7 million Euros from Turkmenistan in June, 79,495 tons worth 22.4 million Euros in August, 80,773 tons of oil products worth 22.6 million Euros in September, 2,255 tons worth 72,882 in October and 82,489 tons, worth over 26 million Euros in December.

As earlier Eurostat told Trend, Italy imported 246,814 tons of oil products from Turkmenistan from January through November 2020 in the amount of 69.7 million Euros.

Thus, European Union (EU) and EU countries imported from Turkmenistan 270,900 tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude in January through November 2020.

Also, 271 tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (excl. crude); preparations containing: 70 percent by weight of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, n.e.s.; waste oils containing mainly petroleum or bituminous minerals were imported by EU and EU countries from Turkmenistan in the reporting period.

Petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons were imported from Turkmenistan in the amount of 271.1 tons.

