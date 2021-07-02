SOCAR AQS drilling well with design depth of almost 6,000 meters at Bulla Deniz

Oil&Gas 2 July 2021 10:53 (UTC+04:00)
Karabakh conflict settlement gives hope for long-term stability in South Caucasus - Kyrgyz FM Kyrgyzstan 12:00
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in marking of industrial goods Business 11:55
Kyrgyzstan keen to use multimodal transport corridors through Azerbaijan Transport 11:54
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement Politics 11:51
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 11:51
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:48
Zydus Cadila seeks nod for world’s first DNA Covid vaccine Arab World 11:46
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold expanded meeting Politics 11:31
Kyrgyz recognizes certificates of coronavirus vaccination of 20 countries Kyrgyzstan 11:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold press conference in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:26
India gives aluminum battery a chance to take on lithium in electric vehicles Other News 11:23
Wevo, SOCAR Romania implementing Fleet card, bank payment projects Oil&Gas 11:22
Until further maps revealed, de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated lands will take place blind - top official Politics 11:19
Nissan Motor is investigating the Gigafactory for EVs in India Other News 11:13
India to open mission in Estonia's capital Tallinn Other News 11:12
India's digital economy to grow 10x to $800 bn by 2030 Other News 11:05
India Asks Maldives to Act Against 'Malicious' Media Reports Targeting High Commission Staff Other News 11:04
Japan To Provide $9.3 Million Aid To India For Building Cold Chain System Other News 11:01
India eyes higher PLF from coal power plants, revival of gas based power plants: Sources Other News 11:01
Switzerland, Iceland, 7 EU nations approve Covishield for travel entry Other News 11:00
Azerbaijan shares footage from Seyidlar village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 10:53
SOCAR AQS drilling well with design depth of almost 6,000 meters at Bulla Deniz Oil&Gas 10:53
Revenue of Moscow restaurants without outdoor seating down by 95.7% Russia 10:50
AHK Impuls hosted the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund (PHOTO) Economy 10:47
IsDB Group and AIM Partner to Promote Sustainable Investment in Africa Arab World 10:38
Mobilizing Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Food Security in OIC Countries with IOFS Arab World 10:31
Azerbaijani FM receives Kyrgyz counterpart Politics 10:29
Trial of Armenian armed group committing terrorism in Azerbaijan continues in Baku Politics 10:28
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan’s new, more efficient electricity generating capacity requires investments - IEA Oil&Gas 10:20
Israel's ICL buys Compass Minerals' ag unit in Brazil for $420 mln Israel 10:17
Another group of Armenian terrorists giving testimony in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:15
Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon Europe 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2 Finance 10:07
Role of gas to increase in Azerbaijan as oil output falls Oil&Gas 10:03
U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs US 10:03
Azerbaijan-Pakistan co-op should be further expanded in diverse sectors - Pakistani president Politics 10:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 09:55
Georgia sees recovery trend in terms of tourism-generated revenues Finance 09:54
U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill US 09:34
India's death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000 Other News 09:29
Motorola Solutions providing digital radio solution for TAP Oil&Gas 09:20
Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:51
WCO assisting Azerbaijan Customs with further improvement of risk management system – Sec. Gen. Business 08:33
S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit - newspaper Other News 08:25
Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich Other News 07:26
World Bank financing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for developing countries exceeds 4 bn USD Other News 06:47
Blinken discusses Afghan peace with Uzbek, Tajik counterparts US 06:06
130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15% World 05:29
All 36 OneWeb satellites successfully launched into orbit Other News 04:47
Forest fire guts small western Canada town after days of record-breaking heat Other News 04:14
Brazil reports 2,029 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 03:39
British PM Johnson welcomes Germany's Merkel for swansong UK trip Europe 03:01
One trapped, several hurt in Washington building collapse US 02:22
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Switzerland Business 02:10
U.N. Security Council likely to meet next week on Ethiopia dam Other News 01:38
Trump's company, CFO charged with tax fraud, plead not guilty US 00:55
IMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%, fastest pace in a generation US 00:28
Portugal imposes night-time curfew in areas to curb COVID-19 spike Europe 1 July 23:59
EU Digital COVID Certificate officially comes into force Europe 1 July 23:26
OPEC+ ministers reschedule talks to Friday due to lack of consensus Oil&Gas 1 July 22:59
Russian regulator to draw up protocols against Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter Russia 1 July 22:33
Israel's active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 Israel 1 July 22:31
Standard Chartered opens first branch in Saudi Arabia Arab World 1 July 22:28
Third dose and normalization: Turkey enters new stage in pandemic Turkey 1 July 22:02
Iran economy up by 3.6% despite sanctions, pandemic: Rouhani Iran 1 July 21:57
Georgia shares data on icecream import Georgia 1 July 21:53
Central Asia - European Union High-level Political and Security Dialogue meeting held Kazakhstan 1 July 21:49
OPEC+ monitoring recommends member-states bring 2 mln bpd back to market by year end Oil&Gas 1 July 21:37
US Corporation WTL continues moving forward with talks construction of DC, SDA DCU and SDU units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 1 July 21:28
UK records highest daily rise of COVID cases since late January Europe 1 July 21:25
UNDP supports Uzbekistan in establishing of Integrated National Financing Framework (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 1 July 21:12
New decision of Azerbaijani Tariff Council aimed at improving efficiency in housing and communal services - Expert Society 1 July 20:34
Recovery trend in Azerbaijani economy gaining momentum - Russian Gazprombank Finance 1 July 19:49
Azerbaijan confirmed as OECD partner country Economy 1 July 18:59
Necessary to increase investments in production of environmentally friendly cars - expert Transport 1 July 18:52
Several industrial facilities launched in Iran's Yazd Province Business 1 July 18:26
Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to invest in local industrial parks Business 1 July 18:25
New trial on case of another Armenian terrorist group in Baku to be held on July 5 (PHOTO) Politics 1 July 18:24
Wide co-op potential being formed between Azerbaijan, EBRD - minister (PHOTO) Finance 1 July 18:23
TRACECA corridor creates favorable conditions for further dev't of trade relations among European, Asian countries Transport 1 July 18:21
Georgia takes up BSEC group chairmanship Business 1 July 18:19
Kyrgyz FM visits Azerbaijan Politics 1 July 18:09
Georgian citizens may use simplified form of employment in Poland - ministry Business 1 July 18:03
Poland interested in increasing tourist arrivals from Georgia Tourism 1 July 17:53
Volume of CAT equipment imports to Turkmenistan revealed Business 1 July 17:49
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful participation at int'l exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 1 July 17:49
Iran starts to export sulfuric acid from Hormozgan Province Business 1 July 17:45
Zangezur corridor to contribute to China's OBOR project - ambassador Business 1 July 17:44
Record Israeli IPOs on Wall Street in June Israel 1 July 17:43
Kazakhstan plans to open tender for promising energy projects Oil&Gas 1 July 17:43
US delivers food aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 July 17:42
Calcium hydroxide plant put into operation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 1 July 17:42
Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-January Russia 1 July 17:41
Monetary base in Azerbaijan falls - Central Bank Finance 1 July 17:41
Citi's corporate and investment banking revenue from Saudi nearly tripled-exec US 1 July 17:38
Azerbaijan records peak high electricity consumption level in June 2021 Oil&Gas 1 July 17:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan continues to support COVID-affected entrepreneurs Finance 1 July 17:35
UK PM confident on travel for people with two COVID-19 vaccine shots Europe 1 July 17:31
