Neqsol Holding, Nobel Oil eye renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received CEO of Neqsol Holding Company, Yusif Jabbarov, and CEO of Nobel Oil Company, Vugar Samadli, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.
At the meeting information was given about companies, their fields of activity, projects implemented in international markets, future plans, and the interest was expressed in participation in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, especially in liberated territories. The sides exchanged views on cooperation opportunities in various fields in the energy sector, including the expansion of the use of “green energy”.
