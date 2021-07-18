OSCE develops co-op with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy - official (INTERVIEW)

Oil&Gas 18 July 2021 08:01 (UTC+04:00)
OSCE develops co-op with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy - official (INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The OSCE has developed a successful co-operation with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy diplomacy and build the capacities of relevant institutions to promote energy security, Head of OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, Head of OSCE center in Ashgabat, Ambassador John MacGregor told Trend.

As MacGregor noted the OSCE’s work complements and supports Turkmenistan’s National Program for Development of Energy Diplomacy for 2021-2025.

"The promotion of energy security is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, as the country is a major producer and exporter of natural gas," he said.

"In the last ten years, we have organized a number of training courses, seminars, and lectures on cross-border gas trade and natural gas price formation mechanisms, among other important topics," he noted, adding that these activities have provided opportunities for Turkmenistan to exchange best practices with other states, discuss national priorities and learn from the experiences of other energy-exporting countries.

Earlier, the OSCE and Turkmenistan discussed possible steps to develop a program in Turkmenistan for boosting energy diplomacy.

The main activities of the center in the field of security issues are arms control, border security and countering terrorism, human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking, economic and environmental issues, human rights protection, good governance and the rule of law, as well as elections and media freedom.

OSCE’s main objectives of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2021 include promoting renewable energy, energy security and environmental protection.

The objectives of cooperation with Turkmenistan also include: expanding long-term assistance in the area of preventing and combating corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing.

"Our joint work strengthens the regulatory framework governing investments in initiatives to combat climate change, e-commerce and small- and medium-sized enterprises and promotes regional economic cooperation," he said.

As he said, for 2021, in the politico-military dimension, OSCE will place special emphasis on providing support in the area of strategic trade control, enhancing cybersecurity capacities, countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism, and promoting the role of women in conflict prevention in Turkmenistan.

"We have also designed projects to strengthen the security of critical energy infrastructure against terrorist attacks and to promote intelligence-led policing," MacGregor said.

"For the 2021 objectives in the human dimension, we have attached special importance to assisting the Office of the Ombudsperson and the implementation of Turkmenistan’s new action plans on national human rights and gender equality. We also have joint initiatives with the government for promoting the rule of law, strengthening criminal justice and penitentiary systems, as well as facilitating multilingual and multicultural education. Supporting interactions between state institutions, media and the public in healthcare emergencies is also high on our agenda," he said.

MacGregor also noted that OSCE’s main objective for Turkmenistan, like with other participating states hosting an OSCE mission, is to support the country in turning its OSCE commitments into concrete actions.

"We base our objectives on the priorities of the host country while also aspiring to maintain balance in all three dimensions of security," he concluded.

He also noted that one of OSCE’s flagship projects aims at strengthening capacities of Turkmenistan’s State Border Service, which also involves Afghanistan.

As an OSCE Partner for Co-operation, Afghanistan benefits from the OSCE field presences in Central Asia, including the Centre in Ashgabat, particularly given that the two countries share a common frontier, MacGregor said.

"We organize regular workshops that bring together a staff of border services, which contributes to enhancing their transboundary co-operation. These events provide an opportunity for them to improve their skills in patrolling procedures and surveillance techniques, as well as helping them to establish cross-border contacts and informal networks," he said, adding that the OSCE’s assistance to Afghanistan is part of the efforts to contribute to security and stability in the Central Asian region.

As MacGregor noted, it is also worth mentioning its long-term cooperation with the Turkmen State Energy Institute in Mary (TSEI), which features a variety of joint activities addressing energy diplomacy, alternative energy, and other topics.

"Last year, we inaugurated the Centre for Energy-Saving Technologies at TSEI to support the implementation of the National Programme for Energy Saving 2018–2024," he added.

"I am also pleased to note the expanding co-operation between Turkmenistan and OSCE institutions in the human dimension. Recently, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Office of the HCNM signed a Memorandum of Co-operation to promote multilingual and multicultural education," MacGregor added.

He also added that OSCE has also assisted with the implementation of Turkmenistan’s National Human Rights Action Plan for 2016-2020 related to media freedom. For this, OSCE facilitated the development of a university curriculum for journalism faculties on freedom of expression and prepared a pool of national trainers on the rights and duties of journalists.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
28 buildings of Army City completed
28 buildings of Army City completed
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
OSCE develops co-op with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy - official (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:01
Renault Samsung to suspend production at Busan plant next week on chip shortages Finance 07:09
Italian winemakers promote sustainable winemaking Business 06:17
France tightens border control, appeals for vaccination Europe 05:24
Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals US 04:31
Kenya eyes chinese investors to boost manufacturing sector Business 03:19
Turkey reports 7,666 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths Turkey 02:27
Death toll rises to 170 in Germany and Belgium floods Europe 01:34
Uzbekistan establishes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 00:48
Zangezur corridor to diversify possibilities of East-West route - Expert Economy 00:34
OPEC Secretariat confirms OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on Sunday afternoon Oil&Gas 17 July 23:49
28 buildings of Army City completed Georgia 17 July 23:12
Azerbaijani team wins medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Tel Aviv Society 17 July 22:21
Samsung to launch new foldable smartphones with lower price tags Business 17 July 21:32
President of European Council arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17 July 20:51
No Azerbaijanis among victims as result of natural disaster in Western Europe - State Committee Society 17 July 20:18
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at Korea Open Aerobic Competition Society 17 July 19:49
Azerbaijan records slight growth in unemployment rate Business 17 July 18:16
Easy to predict consequences of destructive approach for Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 17 July 18:12
Agreement on Azerbaijan and Bulgaria co-op in military education and training approved Politics 17 July 17:53
No emergency occurred on any of Azerbaijani SOCAR's offshore rigs - PR department Society 17 July 17:51
UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 17 July 17:43
Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on pilot training approved Politics 17 July 17:32
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Germany, Belgium Politics 17 July 17:27
Servicemen of Azerbaijan's Internal Troops injured in car accident in Goygol district Society 17 July 17:10
Indian exports to Turkmenistan up Business 17 July 17:09
Major products exported from India to Uzbekistan include pharmaceuticals Business 17 July 17:02
Chinese company to complete construction of three wells in Turkmen gas field Construction 17 July 16:52
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 17 Society 17 July 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 213 more COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries Society 17 July 16:43
AZAL to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 17 July 16:40
First case of monkeypox detected in Texas resident US 17 July 16:37
France opens doors to vaccinated travellers, restricts others Europe 17 July 16:34
OPEC+ may hold ministerial meeting on July 18 Arab World 17 July 16:28
Azerbaijan discloses weekly data on found mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands Azerbaijan 17 July 16:11
Petro Gas LLP in Turkmenistan to build berth at oil product storage facility Oil&Gas 17 July 16:08
Share of Turkish cement growing in Kazakhstan’s construction market Turkey 17 July 16:00
Azerbaijan expecting more growth in prices for precious metals - Association of Jewelers Economy 17 July 15:56
Azerbaijan simplifying privatization, looking more attractive to investors Business 17 July 15:44
Japanese Sumitomo continues construction of gas turbine TPP in east of Turkmenistan Construction 17 July 15:35
Azerbaijan demonstrating high results in trade facilitation Economy 17 July 15:28
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Eid al-Adha Politics 17 July 14:59
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS Politics 17 July 14:33
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17 Georgia 17 July 14:31
Kyrgyz and Tajik government border delegations meet in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 17 July 14:18
ZoomInfo buys Israel-US startup Chorus.ai for $575m US 17 July 14:13
Iran to be self-reliant in marine building and port equipment manufacturing - PMO Business 17 July 14:13
Number of job seekers from Turkey growing in Turkmenistan Turkey 17 July 14:13
Russia reports 25,116 coronavirus cases over day Russia 17 July 14:09
Iran sees decline in rice import Business 17 July 14:09
EU railway sector suffers huge revenue loss in 2020 amid COVID-19 Transport 17 July 14:07
Azerbaijan actively promoting North-South international transport corridor - Deputy PM Transport 17 July 13:44
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan makes third interest payment on bonds Economy 17 July 13:26
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021 Turkey 17 July 13:25
Azerbaijan's production value of building materials for 1H2021 increases Economy 17 July 13:25
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture shares data on projected wheat production Business 17 July 13:24
Iranian president talks ongoing COVID-19 situation Society 17 July 13:20
Eastweststream.com is media platform run by professionals - AzTV chairman Politics 17 July 13:19
Iran to load oil cargo from Jask terminal Business 17 July 13:13
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 17 July 12:59
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists Politics 17 July 12:54
Dissemination of prompt, unbiased information about region can become basis for future co-op – MFA Politics 17 July 12:51
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17 July 12:47
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV Politics 17 July 12:44
Creation of new Eastweststream.com media platform is utmost of importance, MP says Politics 17 July 12:36
“Career Success: Youth Mentorship and Career Guidance Program” (PHOTO) Society 17 July 12:29
Eastweststream.com media platform to take its place in global information market – Agency Politics 17 July 12:28
S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy Arab World 17 July 12:25
Cooperation - key to success of Caspian countries (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17 July 12:22
Launch of Eastweststream.com - very important for objective coverage, says Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Society 17 July 12:20
Russia reduces investments in US government securities to $3.8 bln Russia 17 July 12:15
Kazakhstan sees 1H2021 growth in demand for Turkish steel Turkey 17 July 12:12
Uzbekistan's 1H2021 import value of Turkish carpets increases Turkey 17 July 12:12
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 cargo shipment by rail increases Transport 17 July 11:54
Apartment sales in tourist capital of Georgia increases Business 17 July 11:52
Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by air grows in 1H2021 Transport 17 July 11:41
Uzbekistan shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 17 Uzbekistan 17 July 11:40
Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia's COVID-19 cases rise Other News 17 July 11:28
PwC Kazakhstan to promote 'green' obligations placement Business 17 July 11:18
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17 July 11:18
Turkmenistan to receive funds from WB within 'COVID-19 Counteraction Project' Finance 17 July 10:45
Israel includes Georgia in list of countries with 'difficult epidemiological situation' Transport 17 July 10:32
Ombudsperson prepares report on facts of torture of Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenian troops Politics 17 July 10:29
President of EC to attend 17th annual International Conference in Georgia Georgia 17 July 10:24
Azerbaijan sends 'AstraZeneca' COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Politics 17 July 10:02
Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire along entire length of state border Politics 17 July 09:40
Kazakhstan boosts exports to UAE Business 17 July 09:40
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Iran for 1H2021 grows Turkey 17 July 09:40
Vaccine vial maker Stevanato valued at over $5 bln in tepid NYSE debut Europe 17 July 09:36
Iran reveals data on infrastructure built for low-income families Business 17 July 09:17
Iran Air to increase flights to London Business 17 July 09:12
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss development of cooperation Politics 17 July 09:07
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) Society 17 July 09:06
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers confirm first COVID-19 case in Olympic Village Other News 17 July 08:55
World's first 3D-printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam Europe 17 July 08:31
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador Politics 17 July 08:14
VEON telecommunication company to launch 5G in Georgia ICT 17 July 08:00
At least 75 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank Israel 17 July 07:13
WHO proposes fresh coronavirus mission to China and lab audits Other News 17 July 06:17
Turkey reports 6,918 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 17 July 05:38
All news