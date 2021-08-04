Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry learning from experience of Norwegian Equinor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy is learning from the experience of the Norwegian Equinor company, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The sides are interested in expanding the existing cooperation in the field of "green hydrogen".

The importance of learning from international experience in the field of new types of energy (renewable and hydrogen) was emphasized during the online seminar.

“Equinor has great experience in the use of hydrogen, has a strategy to ensure clean and sustainable energy on green hydrogen and plans to reduce carbon emissions,” the message said.

Then Equinor specialists presented the projects on "green hydrogen", widely covered the hydrogen markets, strategy and projects of the company," the message said.

Moreover, the implementation of future hydrogen projects in Azerbaijan, the economic efficiency of using hydrogen in the electric power market, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

